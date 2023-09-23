Kevin Harvick Shoots Down Insecurity Over Winless Final Season in NASCAR

Kevin Harvick has had a long and illustrious career in NASCAR, but now the time to hang up the helmet and walk into the sunset has dawned upon him. Earlier this year, the SHR driver had announced that he would be retiring at the end of the season. However, some part of him would have hoped to gun for the championship four when he got there.

That dream has been cut short for Harvick after being eliminated from the first round of the playoffs last weekend. Now with the remainder of the season ahead of him, the 2014 Cup Series champion recently shot down rumors surrounding his insecurity over a winless final season.

Kevin Harvick shreds speculations about his insecurity regarding a winless final season

Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass asked Harvick if it would mean anything for his legacy if he did not win anything in the remaining races of his career. Harvick responded, “I don’t think so. I don’t think.. It’s obviously we rather win. Winning is always more fun. I think it’s, I’m very content with got to walk away from it a few years ago and been content with it.”

Later on, the SHR driver explained how at the end of the day he wanted to race because he enjoyed what he did and that he also liked being around the people he was working with. He added, “Being around the people is really what I enjoy the most. I enjoy seeing them win and be happy. ”

“It’s interesting when you get to a point of having to answer that question because it’s been such a weird year right? I think as you look at it, you win or lose you halfway get celebrated on a weekend. It’s a little bit strange.”

“It’s never been that way as I have gone through the rest of my career because if you didn’t win and have the success that you had it was the end of the world. That part of it is a totally different thought process…” Lastly, he admitted that he would prefer to grab a win before time runs out for him, instead of heading into retirement being winless, but he would be satisfied regardless.

Harvick wants to have fun in the remaining few races

Subsequently, Harvick was asked aside from winning if he had any other goal for the remaining seven races of the season.

The Closer responded, “Have fun.” Right after, he was asked if it was possible to have fun, especially without a win this season. He replied, “I can. I think there is way more to it than just winning and losing.”

He then explained that winning was obviously more fun, but he emphasized how there were so many other things that made it an enticing experience for him, with respect to the current season and how complex things were.

He acknowledged the fact that they have had ups and downs throughout the season and would have more of them with the remainder of the races.