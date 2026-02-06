“I Wouldn’t Put a Camera in Their Face”: Kyle Busch’s Tough Love for Son Brexton Has NASCAR Fans Divided

Kyle Busch is investing a lot of effort in guiding his 10-year-old son through the earliest stages of competitive racing, with Brexton following a path that mirrors his father’s course. The young driver has competed across several categories, including go-karts and micro sprints, and has taken part in dirt events such as the Tulsa Shootout.

In fact, there are already plans for Brexton to step into full-sized stock cars in 2026. And the reason he has ascended so quickly is that he is aware of racecraft fundamentals, along with practice and guidance from his NASCAR Cup champion father.

But the elder Busch understands that talent alone does not excuse errors. That belief explains why he often takes on the role of instructor for his son, breaking down races corner by corner and pointing out where his execution/commitment falls short.

That approach surfaced publicly when Busch posted a video on X showing him reviewing footage of one of Brexton’s previous races. Sitting beside his son, Busch dissected the run in real time. He paired the clip with the caption, “You’re slow, bro. Gotta deliver the hard truth to maximize potential,” which sparked debate among fans about both his tone and his decision to post it online.

While some praised the approach, framing it as necessary instruction, saying, “Tough love! He may not fully understand now but he will appreciate it later” and “. Good job toughening him up Kyle. Dad’s job is to teach. He will appreciate this someday and will tell you so I’m sure. I like it,” others questioned the choice to make such moments public.

Tough love! He may not fully understand now but he will appreciate it later — Jason Kurtz (@kurtz_jason) February 6, 2026

For instance, one fan said, “I am always truthful with my kids! Good, Bad or Indifferent. But I wouldn’t put a camera in their face and show the world,” another commented, “Not necessary to do it on social media.”

In the video, Busch addressed specific moments on track while watching the replay on a laptop. He said, “Turn the wheel fine, a little tight there. Good exit, no problem. Right here, super easy on entry, like not even trying to get in the corner. Drives off the corner just fine, like you’re slow. You are slow.”

The critique continued as he pressed Brexton to recognize unused potential in the car. “Like, you are so easy getting into the corner, you’re not even driving it into the corner, correct? But my point here is, you have way more car potential than what you’re giving it. Super secure on entry, no problem. I’m sorry, Brex, but I have to be able to tell you where it’s at, and it’s you.”

Busch then turned from video to data, asking his son to review the numbers and understand how they reflected on-track decisions. Pointing at the same, Busch said, “If you’re gonna give up a little bit of entry, at least you got to be able to hold center. I have to be able to tell you, okay. Like you want to be faster, your car is not good enough, sure, but is there a tent out there, absolutely no question.”

Busch has spent a lot of time supporting his son’s racing, attending events, watching from the sidelines, and celebrating wins away from the spotlight. And coming from the same background, he has the right to correct his son’s mistakes, because, practically, no one would care more about Brexton‘s career than his father.

And about Busch sharing the exchange publicly, he probably intended to just show that his expectations apply at home as much as in the garage, as he believes racing demands structure, accountability, and the ability to absorb criticism and turn it into progress.