“Richard Childress Is Out Here Commiting Vehicular Terrorism”: Denny Hamlin’s Bizzare Story Leads to NASCAR Fans Bashing RCR Owner

A large part of the action on Sunday was reserved for after the Cup Series race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. On the recent episode of Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin shared the story of how Richard Childress went bonkers when a police escort led Joe Gibbs Racing cars away from the race track. It had fans unbelievably frustrated at the team owner.

Hamlin was riding along with his podcast co-host, Jared Allen, as a part of the five-car escort. They were at the tail-end of the row, and being so is not an easy task. It was their responsibility to make sure that they did not allow gaps through which random cars could enter the file. However, with Jared being behind the wheel, that happened.

This was when Childress popped into the scene out of nowhere. Hamlin said, “Richard Childress was not part of this escort. He was part of the vehicles that needed to move out. The police got him to move out of the way. Well, somebody within Joe Gibbs Racing didn’t leave a gap. And Richard says, ‘Well, I’m joining this escort. whether you guys like it or not.’”



An employee had warned him that he could not just join a police escort. However, Childress was in no mood to listen to reason. Hamlin continued, “What did Richard Childress do? He hung a left. Destroyed the side of the car. He did. He turned left. I witnessed it. We were right behind it. I’m like, ‘Oh my god. Did he just? He did!'”

The Joe Gibbs Racing car in front of them was damaged to a great extent, and that understandably left Hamlin speechless. This behavior from Childress, with cops present, had fans fuming on social media.

A fan of Hamlin said on X, “no wonder RCR sucks ass so much… it’s bc richard childress is out here needing to pay fees and premiums for committing vehicular terrorism on public roads.”

Rcr is out here committing safety violations ☠️ — Cloudy341blade (@Cloudy341Blade) March 25, 2025

A comment responded, “The more i hear about Childress, the less i like him.” Another added, “That checks out. RC almost ran my dad over in the campgrounds at Pocono last year in his golf cart.” Childress has been in NASCAR for several decades. This is not the image that he must have been hoping to earn after so long.

One fan thought that the benefactor is still stuck in the past, when he used to matter a lot more. They said, “RC still wants to pretend he was in the 1990s and still has Earnhardt driving the car and being dominant when those days are way behind him.” Another stinging comment followed, “That’s where Austin Dillon learning how to wreck people.”

Dillon is Childress’s grandson and is quite adept at wrecking his fellow competitors out of the blue. The Childress family has some serious damage control to do after recent events. Hopefully, their efforts at rebranding Richard Childress Racing will help repair their personal images as well.