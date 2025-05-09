“If It Wasn’t for Her…”: Daniel Suarez Is Extra Motivated to Find Victory Lane at Kansas This Weekend and Here’s Why

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

NASCAR drivers will hit the track at Kansas Speedway on Mother’s Day, a date that holds meaning but brings its own set of challenges. While many drivers’ wives and children will be present at the venue, most won’t get the chance to see their own mothers in person. For Daniel Suarez, however, the circumstance has become fuel for motivation.

When asked about competing on Mother’s Day weekend, the Trackhouse Racing driver, who has secured one top-five and two top-ten finishes this season, acknowledged the emotional distance.

“I won’t get to see my mom this weekend, but we talk a lot on the phone, and of course, I will wish her Happy Mother’s Day,” he shared. Suarez mentioned that his mother, his big supporter, tunes in every weekend, glued to the TV or iPad, listening to Suarez’s interviews.

Though Suarez speaks fluent English, his mother, being Mexican, does not understand the language fully. Yet, despite the language barrier, she never misses a beat and listens, even if she doesn’t understand everything Suarez says.

He added that his mother would be spending the day with his two sisters, enjoying the occasion in her own way. Suarez reflected on the sacrifices she and his father made to help him cross borders and chase his racing dreams in America.

“She and my father made many sacrifices to help me get to America and start my racing career. If it wasn’t for her, there is no way I would be where I am today,” he stated, hoping to repay that faith the best way he knows, by winning the race and sending a heartfelt message from victory lane.

Last season, Suarez took the checkered flag at Atlanta, punching his ticket into the playoffs. However, his campaign came to a halt in the Round of 12, where he ultimately ended the year in P12.

When Daniel Suarez’s father pulled off a big surprise

Around seven years ago, while driving the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Daniel Suarez sat down to reflect on how his father had sparked his passion for racing. As he recounted the role his family played in backing his journey, Suarez mentioned that living in the United States limited his chances to visit them, except for the occasional weekend trips.

Unbeknownst to him, his father had flown in from Mexico to surprise him. Midway through the conversation, as Suarez spoke from the heart, his father appeared behind him and gently tapped him on the back. The moment caught Daniel off guard.

He turned, visibly moved, and embraced him without hesitation. “Very excited to have my father here’s been a while since he was here in the house. He’s in everything in my racing career,” he said.

Suarez recalled how his father had gifted him a Go-Kart when he first showed a genuine desire to race. His father, speaking about Daniel’s drive, shared that he had watched his son string together six or seven consecutive wins, enough to convince him that racing ran in his blood.

Given his recent performances and consistent effort behind the wheel, Suarez continues to show that he has all the makings of a NASCAR great.