“He’s Made Those Same Sacrifices”: When Jeff Gordon Was Celebrated After Setting Iconic NASCAR Record

One of the most impressive records that Jeff Gordon set during his career in the NASCAR Cup Series was for the longest streak of consecutive starts. Between 1992 and 2015, he started 797 back-to-back races. When he dethroned Ricky Rudd for this achievement in his final season, the ‘Ironman’ had nothing but praise for him.

Rudd with 788 starts was the previous driver who boasted of having the longest streak of consecutive starts in the sport. He began his career in 1975 and retired in 2007. Gordon equaled him with a race at Chicagoland and surpassed him with his New Hampshire appearance, both in 2015. His record had reached 797 starts by the time he retired at the end of that season.

Rudd said in an interview for NASCAR Race Hub, “It’s not easy. And not just the injuries and stuff. Life — life goes on, with or without you, and sacrifices are made. He’s made those same sacrifices, and a lot of respect to anyone who can do that.” What’s more impressive is that Gordon was capable of winning races till the moment he retired.

His former teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. noted the same, “I think the one thing that is most impressive about Jeff is that he’s still able to go out and compete for wins after all these years.” Few drivers can match the consistency that the four-time champion displayed. The big question is, can someone better Gordon’s record today?

Joey Logano stands closest to matching Gordon’s record

When Kevin Harvick retired at the end of the 2023 season, he had 784 starts to his name. If he’d stayed on the horse for another season, he could’ve put his name in yet another category of the history book. But it wasn’t meant to be and the ball has now fallen to the defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

Logano has started 576 consecutive races since he debuted as a full-time driver in 2009. He has secured three Cup Series championships during this time and stands to win more. But what he needs to beat Gordon’s record and become the new ‘Ironman’ is six more years of similar consistency.

If he starts every race from here on out, he will reach his mark in early 2031. His thoughts about this are pretty much what every fan has. He said before the 2024 season began, “I’m still a long, long way away. I might be the only guy that can actually get to it. But it is a long way away. 8 years is a long way away.”

While somewhat apprehensive, the Team Penske driver will add to the tally once the 2025 season starts next month. You never know, Logano might have the longevity to achieve the seemingly impossible!