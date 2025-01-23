“I’ll Never Forget That Feeling”: When Jimmie Johnson Recalled a Potentially Catastrophic Oversight Amid NASCAR’s Evolving Safety Scenario

Jimmie Johnson is deemed to be one of the most perfect drivers on the race track. He performed well, he raced clean, and maintained a solid image off the track as well. However, even the most ideal people can make errors and Johnson made a grave mistake by forgetting to wear the HANS device before going to a race.

He opened up on the incident, which appears to have happened more than once, in a 2019 interview with Jeff Gluck. He said, “I can recall the early days of the HANS device and going out and making a run and coming in and taking off my gear and realizing I never had my HANS hooked up. I was like, “Wow, I’m glad nothing happened there.”

Millions of racing fans are glad that nothing happened to him as well. The importance of the HANS device is paramount in being safe inside the race car and forgetting to put it on could have ended in a fatal accident. Johnson added, “Granted, we raced forever before without them. But I’ll never forget that feeling of, “Wow, I thought I was protected and safe – and I wasn’t.”

HANS was made mandatory in NASCAR in 2001. He spent a few years racing before then with it as an optional addition. But as he grew in his professional and personal life, he became increasingly aware of how important it was to protect himself. Such instances relay how crucial it is for the promotion to verify if the drivers have the proper gear on before races.

The initial rejection of the HANS device by star drivers

When Brett Bodine wore the HANS device to races in 2000, he was teased and called names. This strange new equipment which was meant to protect a driver from basal skull fractures ran contrary to their image as tough men who weren’t scared of a slight injury. Dale Earnhardt was one of those who vehemently opposed it as well.

He once said, “Tie kerosene rags around your ankles so ants don’t crawl up and eat your candy ass.” His fellow competitor Bill Elliott had been reluctant to use it too. But the Intimidator’s death in 2001 changed things completely. Drivers began realizing the use of the safety equipment and many began wearing it by July 2001.

NASCAR soon mandated it. Today, no driver gets into his car with the thought that safety comes second. Over the years, NASCAR has continued making giant strides in ensuring driver protection as well.