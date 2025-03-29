mobile app bar

“I’m A Little Bit Concerned”: How Brad Keselowski’s Struggles Spell Trouble for RFK According to Kevin Harvick

Aug 10, 2024; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Keselowski is currently going through the worst start of his NASCAR Cup season in the past 12 years. The last time he wasn’t able to bag a single top-5 or top-10 in the first six starts was back in 2011. While he concluded that season in P5 place after three wins, Brad’s this year’s performance with his #6 car has been lackluster, marked by two Did Not Finish (DNF) results and barely scraping together two top-20 finishes.

Meanwhile, his teammates, Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher, have shown much better results. Buescher, driving the #17 Ford, has already finished three races in the top 10 and one in the top 5, while Preece has managed to bag one top-10 and one top-5 finish, so far in the season.

The disparity recently caught the attention of Kevin Harvick, former NASCAR Cup driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, who expressed his concerns about Keselowski’s performance. Harvick remarked, “Well, I am a little bit concerned about Brad’s overall speed.”

Harvick remarked on the tenacity of the RFK Racing trio, emphasizing their knack for advancing through the pack during races. He specifically noted Buescher’s consistent ability to climb the leaderboard, a skill he has worked on over the years, and mentioned that Keselowski shares the same gritty approach.

However, the 2014 NASCAR Cup champion pointed out a big hurdle: starting from the back in a Next Gen car places drivers at a considerable disadvantage, an issue he believes Keselowski’s #6 team has been facing and must address.

He continued, stressing the need for improvement, “The overall speed of the #6 car, they had a crew chief change their team some this year obviously having to work through some of that but the speed definitely needs to increase because Brad is the leader obviously, he’s the owner he’s the leader and I feel like that needs to be the lead speed car as well.”

Keselowski is currently in a precarious position this season, with an average finish of 25 and an average starting position of 24.6. Meanwhile, his teammate Buescher is holding 9th in the driver standings, while Ryan Preece is at 16th.

The RFK Racing driver/owner is currently languishing at 30th, with his highest finish this season being 11th at Las Vegas. At this point last year, Keselowski had already secured two top-5 finishes, which is a downturn in his current performance.

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

