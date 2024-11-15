“Roger Penske Does That”: Joey Logano Reveals Biggest Reason Behind Dominance Over JGR and HMS in Next Gen Era

Consistently, for three years now, Team Penske has been the NASCAR Cup champion. This year was even more special because both of their drivers finished P1 and P2 in the final standings, with Joey Logano winning the championship and the 2023 NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney finishing just behind him in P2.

When queried about the team’s success formula and how they set themselves apart, Logano attributed their edge to their adeptness at managing pressure. He explained that their consistent high performance, especially in the crucial last 10 playoff races over the last three years, likely stems from their ability to cope with the playoffs and Roger Penske’s high expectations.

As Logano put it, “It’s not cars; it’s not parts and pieces of the cars; they’re all the same. So, there’s not like you’re gaining an advantage there. It’s people obviously, right? It’s the people that put the cars together, it’s the little details that matter.”

“It’s the pressure of the playoffs I think that may be the biggest thing. And I think Team Penske is used to having pressure on them. I think it’s like they’re comfortable with pressure.”

He elaborated on the influence of Penske, whose penchant for victory serves as a further incentive: “Roger Penske does that. He doesn’t say that.”

“But you know where you’re working when you walk into team Penske, you see that there’s a 47th Championship they’ve won in Motorsports. That’s a lot! He’s been doing this for a long time. The guy wins, he expects you to win or you’re not going to be there very long.”

Penske has been crowned the top team owner of the year

Not only did Penske’s team bag the third NASCAR Cup championship alongside first and second finishes from his team only, but his team also scored top finishes across multiple racing series, except in IndyCar, where his best was Scott McLaughlin in third, while Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou claimed the title.

The wins for Team Penske began with a victory at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and continued with a win at the Indianapolis 500. The team also dominated in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Series and the FIA World Endurance Championship, capping off with the grand finale at the 2024 NASCAR Cup championship.

Penske himself has described 2024 as one of the finest years in the team’s storied history. He shared his leadership strategy, noting, “What I need to do is continue to push them, because we’re not interested in sitting here and not having the success, and I think that’s been a great thing for us, not only here in NASCAR racing but in all the other series because it rubs off.”

As the new season approaches, Team Penske will be one of the only teams that maintain a consistent team dynamic with no major changes.