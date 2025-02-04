How NASCAR’s Return to Bowman Gray Saw Great “Respectful” Racing Despite Next Gen Car’s Short Track Woes

NASCAR was not able to find a solid solution for the Next Gen car’s issues on short tracks in 2024. Drivers were unable to make passes, and fans found the experience less engaging. This is why many expected the Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium, a 0.25-mile short track, to become a disaster. But that’s not what happened.

Competitors loved the racing experience at the Madhouse, and some even noted that NASCAR ought to come back for points-paying racing there sometime. The 200-lap race was a mix of aggressive driving and proper short-track racing. Drivers raced each other respectfully and did not bump into each other with malicious intent.

Christopher Bell said, “If the drivers do their job and race respectfully, it’s awesome. The first 100 laps, I felt like I was able to move forward and make passes. Granted, I was having to run into the back of people a little bit and give them a nudge. But I felt like it was respectful.” Ryan Blaney’s performance backed Bell’s words.

He started from 23rd place and moved up to second throughout 200 laps. The race saw four lead changes despite it being dominated by Chase Elliott. Joey Logano seconded Bell’s opinion and noted, “It went better than I thought it could possibly go.” So, what was it that led to Bowman Gray working when all the other short tracks failed with the Next Gen car?

The difference that Bowman Gray Stadium created

For some reason, nearly every competitor on the field kept themselves in check and raced clean on Sunday. This is surprising since the Bowman Gray Stadium is particularly known for inciting fights and raising temperatures during contests. The respect translated to everyone having a good time and performing to the best of their abilities.

Second, the atmosphere at the stadium was filled with infectious energy. Whatever over-the-top action was lacked on the track, was made up for in the stands. The entire NASCAR community was left impressed with the attitude and demeanor of the 35,000-something crowd that was in attendance in the Winston-Salem venue over the weekend.

It is no certainty that replicating these factors in a different short track, say Martinsville or Phoenix, would produce a similar type of event. But there are lessons to be taken from the Clash for NASCAR.