Does Newest Hendrick Recruit Corey Day Feel More Pressure After Kyle Larson Hype?

Following a nod from Kyle Larson, Corey Day, a full-time driver in Larson’s High Limit Racing Series, is ready to take the wheel in the NASCAR Truck, Xfinity, and ARCA Menards Series this season. All these opportunities in the upcoming season come with the backing of Hendrick Motorsports. While the acclaim as such made by Larson about Day, often brings with it the weight of expectations, Day recently revealed a different perspective.

Larson has long been a vocal advocate of his protege, Corey. In a recent interview, before his part-time debut in the Xfinity Series, he spoke with Bob Pockrass and was asked about the pressure arising from Larson’s commendations, Day responded, “I love hearing it, of course. Definitely looked up to Kyle for a long time. I am 19. But I was a young kid still when Kyle was doing Kyle things. So yeah, it’s super cool to always hear.”

Furthermore, he expressed a responsible approach to dealing with the pressure, stating, “I don’t put the pressure on me. I mean, I know that him speaking the praises he does all the fans are gonna hold me to a higher standard. But at the end of the day, I just got to do my job, and… that’s what he’s speaking the praises about.”

What Hendrick driver Corey Day hopes to learn this year with about 20 NASCAR national series races on his schedule and dealing with the comparisons to Kyle Larson @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/2AsGe6cAgI — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 9, 2025

Previously, the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver extolled Day, praising him as a rising star in the racing world. Larson has often drawn parallels between himself and Day, noting that, like Larson, Day has seldom sought help when venturing into new arenas, whether it be Indycar or other challenges.

Larson himself has a penchant for tackling hurdles independently, and he sees a similar trait in Day. Moreover, Kyle has observed Day’s flourishing career with interest, acknowledging his considerable experience despite his young age. He has watched Day enhance his skills over the years, witnessing his progress firsthand.

Larson also commended Day’s meticulous approach to racing. He described Corey as calculated and astute, capable of making swift, intelligent decisions during the heat of competition, which, according to Larson, spotlights Day’s strategic acuity on the track.

The NASCAR schedule for Corey Day

In December 2024, Day inked a multi-year deal with Hendrick Motorsports. Under the terms of this agreement, he will compete in eight Truck Series races and four ARCA events.

His journey in the Truck Series will start on March 14 in Las Vegas, followed by appearances at Homestead-Miami, Martinsville Speedway, Bristol, Rockingham Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Indianapolis Raceway Park, ending at Darlington Raceway on August 30.

Additionally, Day’s ARCA commitments begin on February 15 at Daytona, with subsequent races at Phoenix Raceway, Sonoma Raceway, and Kansas Speedway. While details of his Xfinity series outings remain under wraps, it’d be interesting to see how Day will perform on the same tracks that have also seen his mentor, Larson, compete.

Moreover, powerful sponsorship backing enables Day to participate in a lineup of 30 pavement events throughout the year, promising a busy and potentially breakthrough season for the young racer.