‘I’m Dreading It’: Julia Piquet Gets Candid as Husband Daniel Suárez Prepares for His First NASCAR Race on Home Soil

Although the entire NASCAR Cup Series is set to descend upon Mexico this weekend, Daniel Suárez has already planted the flag ahead of the field. The Trackhouse Racing driver has been the face of the sport’s promotional push on his home soil — shaking hands, exchanging fist bumps, signing autographs, attending public events, and doing the heavy lifting to rally his countrymen for the first-ever Cup Series race in Mexico.

While others prepare to race before a new audience, Suárez returns not as a visitor, but as a national symbol — racing on familiar asphalt where his journey began. That homecoming, however, carries weight.

Suárez didn’t rise through NASCAR on privilege; he clawed his way up, step by step, ultimately becoming the first Mexican driver to win at the Cup level. NASCAR knows the pull he holds in Mexico and the buzz his presence alone can generate.

But with hometown pride comes heightened pressure. Suárez knows the eyes of a nation will be on him come race day — even his wife, Julia Piquet, feels the strain. In a recent short film released by NASCAR, Piquet admitted, “I’m really nervous.”

“I’m dreading watching the race because the stakes are really high… There’s a lot of expectation, and there’s a whole country that’s going to come out to watch him race,” she added.

For Suárez, though, the moment is one of gratitude as much as responsibility. This era of NASCAR has handed him the rare chance to return to his roots, not just as a driver, but as a proven Cup winner and a flag bearer for a new generation of international fans.

Daniel Suarez on the upcoming Mexico City race

In his pre-race media briefing, Daniel Suárez made it clear that this weekend’s event is about more than just results. “I’m super excited to live the moment because the first time is going to only happen once. I’m really trying to be as present as possible; enjoy the moment and try to execute the best possible weekend that we can,” he said, embracing the occasion with open arms.

While Suárez remains confident in the capabilities of his No. 99 team and believes the car has what it takes to win, victory isn’t his sole focus. His priority is executing every element of the weekend with precision, trusting that if they check every box, the trophy might naturally follow.

Off the track, Suárez has slipped into the role of cultural ambassador, offering his fellow drivers crash courses in Spanish ahead of the Mexico trip. He credited NASCAR for planting the seed with such initiatives and noted that the garage has warmed up to the idea. Now, stepping into the teacher’s shoes, Suárez seems perfectly in his element, soaking up the experience and clearly enjoying every second of the ride.