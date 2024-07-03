“So Many Heartbreak Moments”: Kevin Harvick Throws Light on Tyler Reddick’s NASCAR Frustrations

The only thing that got Joey Logano over the line at Nashville before anyone else was his masterful race craft. Although, it came at the expense of Tyler Reddick who had the faster car in the last couple of laps. The 23XI Racing driver cut a dejected figure as he spoke to a reporter after the race despite finishing P3. According to NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick, two things have caused the driver such frustration.

Firstly, the #45 was a lot quicker than the #22 on those final couple of laps at the Nashville Superspeedway. Logano used all of his skill and experience to air-block Reddick. The 23XI Racing driver repeatedly tried to go around the outside of the two-time Cup Series champion but to no end. According to Harvick, he could have tried to go around inside below the Team Penske driver.

Then there is the fact that Reddick has only won one race so far this season. Given his form last season, not many people can say that he has been at the same level. The 28-year-old narrowly missed out on the win in Vegas and the same thing happened in Nashville. It has not been a season where luck has favored him a lot.

"Trying to keep it cool at the moment, I'm really upset about how that ended."@TylerReddick on his day at @NashvilleSuperS. pic.twitter.com/Ug4ppBHVV9 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 1, 2024

“I think he’s just frustrated with the fact that he hasn’t won as many races as he felt like he should have won. He’s had so many heartbreak moments this year whether it was Vegas or now Nashville. He was way faster than those cars around him,” Harvick explained on his podcast.

Reddick’s sole win this season came at the Talladega Superspeedway but it’s not like he has been running badly in the other races. With his P3 finish at Nashville, the 28-year-old has put together five top-10 finishes in the last six races. That is an impressive record even though it might have been the last thing on his mind in that post-race interview.

However, this season is far from over and the 23XI Racing star has already confirmed his place in the playoffs. Finishing P2 or P3 will never taste as good as a win. But it gives Reddick valuable points going into the round of 16. Besides, if last season was any indication, you need to find your form in the last few races to win the championship.