Kyle Busch Uncovers One Variable at Kansas Speedway That Can ”Play Havoc” With the NASCAR Next Gen Car

With each passing race, NASCAR fans continue to hold out hope for Kyle Busch’s long-awaited return to Victory Lane, a stretch that has now lasted 65 races. Their expectations aren’t plucked out of thin air; they lean heavily on the numbers. Yet, fortune has not smiled on the #8 RCR driver lately.

Still, this Sunday might just mark the turning point Busch has been chasing for over a year and a half.

Busch enters Kansas Speedway with an average finish of 15.7 across 34 starts. The track has treated him well in the past: he picked up wins there in 2016 and 2021 and racked up 10 top-five finishes during his tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing. Those results make a compelling case that he still has what it takes to capture a third victory on this circuit.

However, the outlook in the Next Gen era tells a different story. In six Kansas starts with the new car, Busch has posted only one top-five, no wins, and an average finish of 16.3.

In last year’s spring race on the track, remembered for its close margin between Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher, Busch started P5 and crossed the line in P8. Come fall, he rolled off from P3, but a string of setbacks dropped him to P19 by the end of Stage 3.

Reflecting on what makes Kansas such a demanding venue, Busch addressed the media this week and pointed to one unpredictable element. “Kansas is tough all around, and a lot of it has to do with the wind. The wind can really play havoc on the car’s handling, depending on which direction it’s blowing.”

He elaborated, “I would say that you are trying to maximize your speed at all areas of the track, and sometimes when you’re running high against the wall, you overstep those bounds and get in trouble.”

Despite past frustrations, Busch is heading into the weekend eager to right some wrongs. He admitted he’s still looking for redemption after being taken out late in last year’s fall race while maneuvering around a lapped car.

He also recalled that a practice crash in 2023 derailed his momentum and believes he could’ve finished stronger without it.

With that in mind, Busch emphasized that he and his team are leaving no stone unturned. Their goal is to stay out of trouble, carry speed from start to finish, and finally seal the result they’ve been chasing.