HomeSearch

“I’m Jealous”: $2.6 Billion Worth Michael Jordan Inspired Racecar Incites Honest Admission From Denny Hamlin

Srijan Mandal
|Published September 18, 2023

“I’m Jealous”: $2.6 Billion Worth Michael Jordan Inspired Racecar Incites Honest Admission From Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin had an outstanding night at the Bristol playoff race, winning the third and final stage to secure a win. However, during the post-race press conference, the driver expressed a hint of envy towards his business partner and the $2.6 billion worth NBA legend Michael Jordan, regarding his activities at 23XI Racing.

A reporter initiated the conversation by asking the Joe Gibbs Racing driver about his emotions after winning the Bristol night race. Especially with Jordan in attendance and if he had a chance to speak with him after the race.

Denny Hamlin opens up about jealousy about what Michael Jordan does for his team

Subsequently, Hamlin responded, “I have not, no. It was a big weekend for the #45 car, J on the car … I was being a fanboy in the middle of practice. Taking pictures of Tyler Reddick’s suit. Make sure I get that suit after this weekend. Really cool the crossover stuff they’re doing.”

He added, “I’m jealous at times of the paint schemes, jealous of the M.J. stuff that Tyler gets to run. We’re still partners. Michael views us as winning, just like he does our race team. He says every weekend he has three chances to win, so this one he won.”

Well, perhaps after his time with JGR comes to an end sometime in the future, he could consider heading into his own team with a 3rd car. Moreover, since 23XI Racing has plans in motion to become a championship contender, it would make all the more sense for Hamlin to consider the final few years of his career there.

Jordan and Hamlin’s 23XI Racing driver makes it to the next round of playoffs

It was cheers all around for both the JGR and the 23XI Racing camp. While Hamlin picked up the win during the elimination race, his 23XI Racing driver, Bubba Wallace, managed to get into the next round.

Interestingly, this is also the first time Wallace has got himself into playoff contention throughout the duration of his career. And doing so well on his first stint in the postseason has to be something amazing regarding the driver’s evolution over time.

His fans would hope he can maintain his series of performances with the rounds ahead. However, cutting into the round of 8 after the next eliminations would be even harder than the first one, especially considering he might just be fighting his boss, Denny Hamlin, for a spot.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

Read more from Srijan Mandal