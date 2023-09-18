“I’m Jealous”: $2.6 Billion Worth Michael Jordan Inspired Racecar Incites Honest Admission From Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin had an outstanding night at the Bristol playoff race, winning the third and final stage to secure a win. However, during the post-race press conference, the driver expressed a hint of envy towards his business partner and the $2.6 billion worth NBA legend Michael Jordan, regarding his activities at 23XI Racing.

Advertisement

A reporter initiated the conversation by asking the Joe Gibbs Racing driver about his emotions after winning the Bristol night race. Especially with Jordan in attendance and if he had a chance to speak with him after the race.

Denny Hamlin opens up about jealousy about what Michael Jordan does for his team



Subsequently, Hamlin responded, “I have not, no. It was a big weekend for the #45 car, J on the car … I was being a fanboy in the middle of practice. Taking pictures of Tyler Reddick’s suit. Make sure I get that suit after this weekend. Really cool the crossover stuff they’re doing.”

Advertisement

He added, “I’m jealous at times of the paint schemes, jealous of the M.J. stuff that Tyler gets to run. We’re still partners. Michael views us as winning, just like he does our race team. He says every weekend he has three chances to win, so this one he won.”

Well, perhaps after his time with JGR comes to an end sometime in the future, he could consider heading into his own team with a 3rd car. Moreover, since 23XI Racing has plans in motion to become a championship contender, it would make all the more sense for Hamlin to consider the final few years of his career there.

Jordan and Hamlin’s 23XI Racing driver makes it to the next round of playoffs



It was cheers all around for both the JGR and the 23XI Racing camp. While Hamlin picked up the win during the elimination race, his 23XI Racing driver, Bubba Wallace, managed to get into the next round.

Interestingly, this is also the first time Wallace has got himself into playoff contention throughout the duration of his career. And doing so well on his first stint in the postseason has to be something amazing regarding the driver’s evolution over time.

Advertisement

His fans would hope he can maintain his series of performances with the rounds ahead. However, cutting into the round of 8 after the next eliminations would be even harder than the first one, especially considering he might just be fighting his boss, Denny Hamlin, for a spot.