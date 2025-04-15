NASCAR Fans Push Back on Controversial Statement by Kyle Larson After Bristol Dominance

When Kyle Larson won the Xfinity Series race at Bristol last Saturday, leading 277 of 300 laps, many critics chimed in, claiming he had drained the thrill out of the event.

But Larson didn’t take those remarks lying down. He laid his cards on the table as well, offering an unfiltered response that left no room for misinterpretation.

Speaking candidly with Kevin Harvick on the Happy Hour podcast, Larson didn’t mince words. “In Xfinity, I do get motivated. And this is gonna come across like very cocky, but I want to embarrass them honestly.”

“I just… I want to embarrass NASCAR a little bit because… They just don’t let Cup guys run anymore,” he said, referencing the restrictions imposed by NASCAR on Cup drivers participating in the junior series.

The regulation was introduced in late 2016, aiming to level the playing field in NASCAR’s lower-tier series. It stipulated that any Cup Series driver with over five years of full-time experience could participate in no more than ten Xfinity races per season.

Additionally, their entry into the Truck Series was capped at seven events, and they were barred from competing in any playoff races across both series.

However, that’s not the only reason for Larson’s dominance. Elaborating further, he added, “And the kids like… They probably think they’re… in a good spot and like they don’t know where the bar is really at.”

He explained that part of his motivation is to introduce the Xfinity drivers to the gap that still exists between their performance and the performance of a Cup driver, and push them to raise their game. In his view, that’s a win-win for NASCAR.

Larson argued that when rising talents can go toe-to-toe with Cup drivers, it better prepares them for the big leagues. That’s why he didn’t shy away from admitting, “Yes, I want to smash the field when I run. I love that. That’s motivating for me for sure.”

Kyle Larson tells @KevinHarvick he runs Xfinity Series races to embarrass the competition … and NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/hBjn95ad7R — HarvickHappyHour (@HarvickHappyPod) April 14, 2025

However, Larson’s remarks didn’t sit well with several fans, many of whom were quick to call him out. One critic remarked, “The right attitude. BUT… Okay cool. Get out of that HMS big money specialty car, and get into @anthonyalfredo ‘s car or Harrison Burton’s car and do it.”

Another echoed the sentiment, suggesting, “I agree. But he should run diff car. Not a top team car. Like HMS cars or JRM. Cars. Drive a smaller team car.”

One fan pointedly questioned, “lol do all the XFINITY regulars have a car like the 17 Hendrick one? Larson is awesome, but he’s also in incredible equipment.”

The same line of thought was shared by another, who added, “Maybe do it in lesser equipment and you’d be more respected, and would make it a little more challenging and entertaining! No one is moved when you hop in a Hendrick/JRM car.”

Despite the backlash, Larson’s past results speak volumes. Long before his Hendrick Motorsports tenure began in 2021, he had already been lighting up the track in the Cup Series Driving the #42 Chevy for Chip Ganassi Racing, Larson not only captured multiple Xfinity Series wins but also consistently landed top-10 finishes in the Cup Series standings during his final four full-time seasons with CGR.

To sum up, why does Kyle Larson feel like he has to embarrass the junior NASCAR series?

In recent years, a handful of drivers graduating to the Cup Series have found themselves stuck in second gear. Names like Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, and so on have struggled to find their footing at the top level. And perhaps that’s why Larson, who thrives on good competition, now longs for a tougher, more battle-hardened Cup field.