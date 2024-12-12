“I’m Not Apologizing for It”: Ken Schrader Has Little Regret Over Limited Success at the Cup Level in NASCAR Career

Before Kyle Larson and Tony Stewart, there was Ken Schrader. The 69-year-old Missourian driver was known for racing across various disciplines and participated in as many as 100 races annually during the 1990s. For all his achievements, reaching victory lane in the Cup Series wasn’t something he did quite often. However, the icon has not let that void drive his legacy in motorsports.

Advertisement

Schrader drove in the Cup Series for 29 years from 1984 to 2013. He ran in 763 races during this period and won four races. He also secured 23 pole starts, 65 top-5s, and 184 top-10s. These numbers are a tad bit underwhelming for a driver who spent so long on the racetrack and found great success in other avenues. He won the 1982 USAC Silver Crown Series championship, for instance.

He said in a recent interview, “Obviously, I would like to have had a lot better NASCAR career, but I’m not apologizing for it. We were able to stay there for 29 years. Made a lot of good friends, drove some good cars, had a lot of fun but, obviously, those opportunities dried up.” He stayed in the show till he was 58 years old, last racing for FAS Lane Racing.

But the realization that he had a better chance of winning races on the dirt tracks led to him calling it quits and completely moving outside of NASCAR.

The most noteworthy stretch of his career was when he drove for Hendrick Motorsports (1988 to 1996). All four of his wins came during this time, and he won the pole for the Daytona 500 three years in a row (1988, 1989, and 1990).

Why Schrader had more fun driving for Junie Donlavey than for Rick Hendrick

Before joining Rick Hendrick’s camp in 1988, Schrader spent three seasons driving for Donlavey Racing. Junie Donlavey, the owner of the team, was one of the most admired people in NASCAR at the time and Schrader couldn’t help but become a fan. Even after all these decades, he still carries profound respect for him.

He addresses the late icon as “Mr. Donlavey” and nothing else. He told NASCAR a few years back that winning the 1987 qualifying race for Donlavey Racing was the highlight of his entire career for what it meant to his benefactor.

He did the same with Hendrick the following year, but it just wasn’t the same. He admitted this saying, “We won the (qualifying) race the next year with Mr. Hendrick’s car and it was great, but it wasn’t like pulling into Victory Lane in Mr. Donlavey’s car. We were supposed to pull into Victory Lane with Rick’s car.” Donlavey passed away in 2014 at the age of 90.