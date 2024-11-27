“Isn’t What It Used to Be”: NASCAR Veteran Ken Schrader Slams Naysayers of the Sport

The discontent surrounding NASCAR and its operations is ever-growing. The Next Gen car’s short track problems, the faulty playoff format, the inconsistent officiating, and the list of issues that need rectification goes on. Many believe that the promotion will not end in a good place with its current approach. But others believe otherwise. Ken Schrader is one among them.

The racing icon was recently engaged in a conversation with former driver Kenny Wallace when he expressed strong optimism about NASCAR’s future.

He said, “The world has its issues and NASCAR has its issues also. But they don’t have any that’s getting ready to put them out of business. They’re doing just fine.” He also backed the promotion’s leadership to carry it well into the future.

Schrader is one of those who has seen the sport transform itself into different avatars based on time and age. His opinion sure carries a lot of weight to it. He also said, “We got some people whose opinion is that NASCAR is not what it used to be. A lot of things are not what they used to be.” His continued contention was that adaptation is one of the biggest strengths of NASCAR.

Whether it is the charter agreement legal battle with 23XI Racing or the native issues surrounding the Next Gen car, no problem is unsolvable for the motorsports mammoth according to him.

Permanent damage is a far-away echo that could possibly pose little to no threat to the promotion’s monopoly in the highest levels of stock car racing. Obviously, not everyone would agree with the driver’s words.

What is Schrader doing now?

Schrader drove in the NASCAR Cup Series for 29 seasons before calling it quits in 2013. He has the 13th most Cup Series starts with 763. He has won four races in the tier. Certain memorable achievements decorate his crown. Prime among them is his 1982 USAC Silver Crown Series championship.

He was named Winston Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 1985. He won the Busch Clash in 1989 and 1990. Schrader also won the Daytona 500 pole in 1988, 1989, and 1990. Federated Auto Parts recently celebrated its partnership of 25 years with Schrader and the Ken Schrader Racing team in Las Vegas.

He has been a spokesperson for the company and participated in multiple customer programs. Most recently, he drove in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023. At 69 years of age, he represents a bygone era of stock car racing and commands great respect in motorsports circles.