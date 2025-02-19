mobile app bar

“I’m Not Where I Need to Be”: Rick Hendrick Offers New Detail Behind Willaim Byron’s Mentality After Historic Daytona 500 Win

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Feb 14, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) and Rick Hendrick (left) walk on pit row during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

William Byron etched his name in the history book of NASCAR by winning the Daytona 500 consecutively for the second time last weekend. However, it appears he is not entirely satisfied with his performance or standing. Despite finishing the last two seasons in P3 place, Byron believes there is room for improvement, especially on short tracks.

In a recent post-race interview, Rick Hendrick shared a moment when he went to congratulate Byron on his latest victory at Daytona. Byron’s response was forthright: “We’ve got some work to do. I’m not where I need to be on short tracks.”

Hendrick reflected on Byron’s drive, noting, “He won’t let himself rest on his accomplishments. You can see it in him. Once he’s done it, he’s on to what he’s got to do next. And that’s the way his whole life has been.”

Hendrick noted that while many drivers rely on their talent to win races, Byron operates differently; he is unsatisfied with his achievements, aware that his skills could be sharpened further in other areas. The HMS owner explained that it’s perfection that Byron is after, and that pursuit is what drives him to continually strive for improvement.

Although everyone, including his boss Hendrick, expected that Byron might spend the day after his Sunday win celebrating his back-to-back Daytona 500 wins, the HMS driver’s mind was elsewhere. Hendrick shared that instead of celebrating his success, Byron was like, “I’ve got work to do, I’ve got to get better.”

Byron’s Daytona 500 win was historic in many ways

With his recent win at Daytona, Byron has surpassed Jeff Gordon to become the youngest driver to win multiple Daytona 500 races. While Gordon bagged his second Daytona 500 win in 1999 when he was 27 years, six months, and ten days, Byron achieved the feat last weekend at merely 27 years, two months, and eighteen days.

Moreover, the #24 driver has also joined the elite circle of drivers — Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Sterling Marlin, and Denny Hamlin — who have won consecutive Daytona 500s.

Besides that, the win marked Hendrick Motorsports’ 10th one at the Daytona 500, driving them past Petty Enterprises to hold the record for the most wins at all four of NASCAR Cup Series’ esteemed events, including the Coca-Cola 600, the Southern 500, and the Brickyard 400.

Despite these accomplishments, Byron remains focused on bigger goals, acknowledging that he has yet to secure a Cup Championship.

