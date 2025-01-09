“Megan Is How I Survive”: Tim Brown’s Heartfelt Confession to His Wife Amid the Hardships of NASCAR Racing

At 53 years of age, Tim Brown is one of the busiest men in NASCAR. He works as a full-time suspension and drivetrain specialist for Rick Ware Racing on the weekdays and runs a local short-track racing team on the weekends. He attributes one person as the anchor on which he leans to manage this tough schedule. His wife, Megan.

Set to make his Cup Series debut at Bowman Gray Stadium next month, he was asked in a recent interview about how he handles the balancing act. He replied, “I live an hour and a half from work, and then my shop is 15 minutes from the house, so I’ve dedicated my whole life to it. She [Megan] knew that going in.”

“When we dated, I was a racer, so we got married, and she kind of understood it, but it’s just what I do.” Competing at the highest level in motorsports is not an easy task. The Browns understand that certain sacrifices have to be made for it. He continued adding with quite the unsettlement that he never knows what his days have in store for him.

The positive aspect of this is the unwavering support he gets from his better half. “It’s very important as a racer to have a wife that understands and doesn’t complain and fuss about it too much. Megan is how I survive, basically,” the driver concluded. All the hardships they’ve faced can come to fruition when Tim takes the wheel of the No. 15 car in February.

Why Brown gave up his dream to be a Cup Series driver

Age is one of the most crucial factors in entering the world of motorsports as a driver. Drivers get into karts as early as six or seven years old and build their resumes up from there. Brown, however, got his start much later. While he did start building cars as a youngster, he never got around to racing them.

And when he did, it was all too late. He said, “I’ll be honest with you, once I turned about 30 years old, I kind of gave up on my lifelong dream of being a Cup driver, just because I had seen that transition to where, one, you either had to be 12 or 13 years old and get signed.” The other option was to have boatloads of money to get a car owner to provide his vehicle.

But Brown did not have that kind of money. Rick Ware’s offer to let him drive in the 2025 Clash came long after he decided that all hope was lost. Hopefully, he will hang on to this chance that he has got out of the blue and mark his name in history.