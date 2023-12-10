IMS President Explains Why Kyle Larson’s Indy 500 Attempt Is Unprecedented

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson is all set to run the ‘Memorial Day Weekend Double’; both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day. On that note, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles revealed why Larson’s venture is unlike any other.

Larson will drive the Hendrick 1100 for Arrow McLaren in the INDYCAR Series and then resort to his #5 Chevy for the Coca-Cola 600. However, it’s not like this hasn’t happened before. NASCAR vets like Kurt Busch and Tony Stewart have already achieved this feat. So why is Larson’s double duty so special?

Larson is known for his control over the grassroots-level sprint and dirt cars. Boles said, ” In recent years we’ve had (drivers) come through these grassroots side of things where our folks know of Kyle Larson because of his grassroots stuff.”

“He’s won at the BC39 and now, to have him come and all those followers of him that’ll come along; I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” added Boles as he reflected on Larson’s USAC win in 2021.

Recently, Kyle Larson completed his first on-track laps around Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the Rookie Orientation Program. Needless to say, he came off with flying colors.

Boles mentioned, “Had his first test at the speedway several weeks ago, did a fantastic job. I cannot wait to see Kyle Larson at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when he gets to take the green flag for the Indy 500.”

Kyle Larson shows promise during the ROP at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

It took the Elk Grove native just two hours to take the three-part speed test around The Brickyard. As a part of the test, Larson ran the opening 10 laps between 205-210 mph, followed by 15 more laps at a speed of 210-215 mph, and then concluded with 15 laps faster than 215 mph.

Larson cruised throughout the 72 laps during the session, flaunting a fast lap of 217.898 mph. “It was fun,” Larson admitted. “I guess mostly what I anticipated in a way. The speed and the grip didn’t feel scarier than what I thought it might.”

“How much the car wants to pull left. You have to fight it back to the right on the straightaways. All that was something I didn’t expect. The way the wheel was lighter, a lot lighter than the simulator, but still a little heavier than what I expected. Other than that, I thought it went really smooth,” he added.