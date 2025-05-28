Chase Elliott Wary of Unfamiliar Challenge at Mexico That Could Play Huge Role in Debut Cup Race

While the NASCAR community eagerly anticipates the Mexico City race, drivers like Chase Elliott see the road course as an opportunity to capitalize, though even he believes the challenge won’t be a walk in the park. For NASCAR drivers, success on this unique circuit will demand both physical and mental endurance, as well as the adaptability to thrive in an unfamiliar environment.

In a recent media session, Elliott was asked about his preparation for the Mexico City race, especially considering the track’s elevation at 7,342 feet — an altitude that could strain both drivers’ breathing and car performance. Elliott acknowledged the difference but admitted uncertainty about just how significant it would be.

In his opinion, “Road courses are always a little more physical than ovals are. Just from our standpoint, you’re working a lot: shifting and a lot of throttle and brake and all that sort of thing.

“With that being said, I know for one thing: When you go out west and you go climb a flight of stairs, it’s different than climbing a flight of stairs at home, right? And I think everybody can attest to that it’s been at a higher elevation.”

Mindful of the challenge, Elliott mentioned he’s considered arriving early to acclimate to the altitude, recognizing it could become a factor as the race wears on. Later in the media round, when pressed about his specific preparations, Elliott said, “I thought for Mexico, the biggest thing would be the heat factor of that race. I hadn’t really thought about the elevation.”

Though he understands how altitude can sap engine performance, Elliott felt he hadn’t fully considered the physiological impact. “I haven’t really taken that into consideration,” he said. Nonetheless, he expressed confidence in his conditioning, explaining that he consistently pushes himself during the week and stays sharp by playing various sports in the heat to prepare for physical challenges.

Elliott plans to approach his Mexico City preparations with added focus. He recalled that ahead of Charlotte, he dedicated four days to preparation instead of the usual two or three. “Mexico City probably needs to be looked at like that, especially the first time without any knowledge of it,” he said.

Elliott carries an impressive average finish of 8.8 in 34 road course starts, with seven wins since his full-time NASCAR Cup debut — top among active drivers. However, in the Next Gen era, Chris Buescher has quietly outpaced even Elliott, posting a 7.9 average finish in 16 starts compared to Elliott’s 10.0 since 2022.