“I Understand the Philosophy Around It”: Justin Marks Explains Why Divisive NASCAR Rule Is A Net Positive Amid Latest Change

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 25: Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks talks to the media before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 25, 2023 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire)

NASCAR divided its fanbase when it introduced the Open Exemption Provisional, which allows certain drivers to race in the Daytona 500 without the need to qualify for it. Trackhouse Racing decided to use this new rule to guarantee IndyCar Series star Helio Castroneves a seat for the Great American Race under Project 91.

While making way for Castroneves, the provisional ignored former NASCAR stars such as Mike Wallace and Jimmie Johnson. This irked a major section of the fanbase and led to the promotion being accused of malpractice. At this juncture, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks came out and opened up on his understanding of NASCAR’s logic.

He said, “I think I understand the philosophy around it. If there are these big names that are going to put more eyeballs on the race and take the sport to new people… Think of one day if we have Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen or somebody like that comes and races the Daytona 500 and misses a shift on a restart on Thursday and misses the race.”

“It would take a lot of wind out of their [NASCAR] sails. So, I think if you look at the business as an event business or a promotional business… They have the opportunity to make rules like that. To make decisions like that. So, I understand it.” That said, Castroneves still has the option to participate in qualifying and secure his seat the traditional way, along with bagging more seat time.

Marks confirmed that it was what they would try to do since qualifying comes with additional prize money and benefits. He also revealed that the provisional was already discussed in the charter agreement. Notably, the isn’t limited to drivers from outside the boundaries of NASCAR.

Former Cup Series stars can make use of the provisional under certain conditions

Former full-time Cup Series drivers can request to make use of the provisional considering they have elite credentials. However, this request must come at least 90 days before the start of the race. Wallace was a pretty impactful driver back in the day and would qualify under the “elite driver” list that NASCAR mentions.

However, his lack of recent professional driving experience was cited as a reason to deny his attempt to race in the 2025 Daytona 500. As is the normal state of things, there are a few paradoxical contradictions in the promotion’s actions. Drivers like Jimmie Johnson or Martin Truex Jr. could ask to be exempted from qualifying based on the provisional.

It is uncertain if their request will be approved though. The upcoming Daytona 500 will go down on February 16 with Castroneves in the #91 Trackhouse Racing entry.