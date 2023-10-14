Incredible Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano and Kyle Larson History Hints at Possible NASCAR Cup Winner

With just four races left before the 2023 Cup Series champion is crowned, NASCAR enters the business end of an incredible season. There are several names who could potentially make the championship four, and eventually win at Phoenix Raceway in early November.

Looking at an interesting fact shared by NASCAR over social media, it seems there has been a pattern over the past couple of years in regard to which driver might win the championship.

Can the Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, and Jimmie Johnson stats prove to be true once again?

The stat shared by NASCAR indicated that oftentimes times the winner of the first round of the round of eight goes on to grab the championship title later on. This has been true for both of Joey Logano‘s championships in 2018 and 2022, Kyle Larson in 2021, and Jimmie Johnson in 2016 for his 7th and final championship.

Considering this stat the upcoming race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway would be the one to look out for. At the moment the most probable drivers for the championship four according to NASCAR analysts hint names such as Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex Jr. Although, speculations also count for others such as Chris Buescher to possibly make it through.

We will have to wait for the race this Sunday to get a better picture since whichever round of eight drivers wins will automatically take one of the spots for the championship finale.

Logano speaks on the importance of the first race in the round of eight

NASCAR also shared a video on their YouTube Channel, where the two-time Cup Series champion Team Penske driver shared his insights on the importance of winning the first round of the round of eight.

He mentioned, “I know firsthand that being locked into the championship race early is key. The two times I have won the opening race in the round of eight, I went on to win the championship.”

“Martinsville in 2018 and last year here at Vegas. What comes with winning this race is confidence, coolness, and an ability to be creative for Phoenix.”

Like Logano and many others, perhaps this year’s winner at the round of eight could too potentially go on to the championship.