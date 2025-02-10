“Why Do All NASCAR Drivers Have Negative Drip?”: Joey Logano’s Viral Photo With Tom Brady Gets Mixed Reaction from Fans

Stars collided ahead of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady met and took a picture together, sending the sporting world into a frenzy. Amidst the excitement, some noticed a stark difference in their outfits.

While Brady adorned an elegant costume, Logano wore a simple red polo shirt with the logos of his sponsors on it. This irked racing fans on social media, with one starting a thread by writing, “NASCAR will never be culturally cool if this is how they are required to dress every time they are seen in public.”

One fan who agreed with this opinion asked, “been wondering this for years. why do all NASCAR drivers have negative drip?” This is not an image the promotion wants the next generation to have of its drivers. Unfortunately, it proves that there is still much work to be done before drivers can become heroes to the younger crowd again.

Others saw the logic in Logano wearing the sponsor shirt. A comment said, “If my sponsor was paying me as much as they are paying Logano, I’d happily wear it.”

Another pointed out the hypocrisy, “If Brady was wearing a polo with the patriots logo no one would care.” The point that the critics were making was that Brady would never be spotted in such an outfit.

One fan was rather harsh with their take. They said, “One guy was married to a Victoria’s Secret model, and the other plays with tricks [trucks] and bought new hair. Not everyone is Jeff Gordon in 1998. It’s ok.” That must have stung every Logano fan.

Logano compared himself to Brady after winning his third championship

The Team Penske driver’s third Cup Series title in 2024 was a controversial one. People did not agree that he deserved to be in the Championship 4 race at Phoenix after underperforming for a major part of the season. But the playoff system put him there, and he took complete advantage of it. After his crowning, he shot back at his critics by comparing himself with Brady.

He said that he needs to be the smartest driver on the track, considering that he isn’t the fastest. He explained, “Look at Tom Brady… Is he the most athletic guy on the football field? Not even close. But he was the smartest one out there, wasn’t he? He won a bunch of championships.”

“So I think there’s just so much more to it these days than just being fast like that’s just not enough anymore.” He’d captioned his recent photograph with the football icon as, “Game day chat w/ @TomBrady #SuperBowl” The chances that he spoke about his comparison are high.