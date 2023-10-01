Kyle Busch Finally Reveals Future Truck Series Role After KBM Sale to Spire Motorsports

Over the past decade-and-a-half, Kyle Busch has put in everything to build his NASCAR Truck Series team and make it one of the best outfits in the series. For many upcoming drivers, it also became a launching pad in their NASCAR careers, including the likes of Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, and William Byron.

The recent announcement of Busch selling his team to Spire Motorsports caught many in the NASCAR community off guard. Busch has since explained the reasoning behind his decision and what his future holds with his former team under new ownership.

Kyle Busch explains why he sold KBM to Spire Motorsports



While speaking at the press conference held at Talladega Superspeedway, Busch mentioned, “Happier with the way the business has gone and 100 wins and 18 different winners and drivers that have come through there, they’ve now made it to the Xfinity or the Cup Series level. It’s just been a real dream come true for me and for KBM and for our family.”

He then explained why he decided it was time to part ways with KBM and sell it off to Spire Motorsports. He said, “So, I just feel like I haven’t been able to give it as much of my devoted attention as it needs.”

“Being around as much with Brexton’s racing and family stuff and me racing and trying to focus on that and being with the Cup team and things.” He added that there were some discussions that took place among the crew chiefs that made him consider getting the deal done. “

Busch explains his future role with the organization

Later on, Busch explained his plans for the future in the Truck Series spectrum. He stated, “So excited about the future of it, and, you know, kind of here to announce also that I will still be involved with Spire Motorsports on the Truck Series level and still be a consultant. Also still run my… Truck Series races with our amazing partners…”

“Continue to work on their B2B efforts and angles in our sport to continue to drive their business forward. And so it’ll be still worthwhile for me to see that team succeed with all the people in everything that we’ve had there for over the years. And I’m excited about those that will stay…”

Now with the KBM chapter closed, Busch can focus on several other things that often demand his attention. It would surely have been hard to part ways with something he built from the ground up. But then again, life is all about moving on.