mobile app bar

Is Chase Briscoe More Stressed After the Birth of His Twins?

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Is Chase Briscoe More Stressed After Wife Gives Birth to Twins?

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) stands with his wife, Marissa, and son, Brooks, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, before the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Chase and Marissa Briscoe celebrate the birth of twins just before the Round of 12 elimination race in Charlotte. Chase shared the news with his followers on Instagram by posting the first photos of his newborns, who were cozily wrapped in pink and teal blue. His emotions understandably took center stage during his pre-race interview on the track.

The press asked him if he felt any pressure knowing that the babies were at home waiting for him. He responded, “I think your perspective just changes,” and elaborated, “What I do in the race car is important, but in the big scheme of things, in the big scheme of life, it’s not the most important thing where I finish on a Sunday.”

I think it does add motivation at the same time, just knowing that you have two more mouths to feed and things like that. And you want to provide for your family, but also, my worth is not where I finish on Sunday whether I move on to the playoffs.” Briscoe continued to relay some worrying news about Marissa.

She appears to have developed an infection after birthing the twins and has been admitted to the emergency room. Briscoe’s mother has stepped in to care for the newborns. Reporter Jeff Gluck captured the strain of the situation through a post on X.

Briscoe heads into Charlotte with a firm belief in his abilities on the track.

The No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing driver has recorded an average finish of 19.7 across three starts at Charlotte Roval, with a notable top-10 finish in 2022. Currently sitting 32 points below the elimination line, Briscoe understands that nothing less than a win will suffice to keep his championship hopes alive.

Discussing the critical race at Charlotte Roval, he expressed strong confidence in his potential to vie for the top spot. He views the road course as a favorable venue for strategizing and winning the race. In his words, “Out of all the tracks in this round, this is the one where I feel the most confident to come and battle for the win, so hopefully we can do that.”

With his wife’s health and the recent arrival of his twins weighing on his mind, it remains to be seen how well Briscoe will manage to focus and deliver peak performance.

Post Edited By:Gowtham Ramalingam

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1750 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these