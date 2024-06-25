Is There Beef Between Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez After Iowa? Trackhouse Driver Clears Air

Kyle Larson‘s #5 car seemed like one of the fastest cars at Iowa but any potential challenge for the race win was snuffed out when contact with Daniel Suarez spun him around. Some fans have speculated that there might be some beef between the two drivers after the incident but the Trackhouse Racing star cleared up all such doubts.

Advertisement

Suarez had a chance to speak with Larson after the event and while it must have been a frustrating incident for the latter, they both agreed that it was a racing incident. The Trackhouse star said that neither of them was to blame as it was just a tight situation and due to the track’s repave, that corner was somewhat uneven and bumpy on low-pressure tires.

“If I had one more foot of room, that wasn’t going to happen but that’s racing, you know. It happens, we’re all good. I don’t think it was his fault and I don’t think it was my fault. I think it was just a racing duel,” he explained.

Here’s what Suarez said on the incident with Larson in Iowa. The two have talked since Sunday pic.twitter.com/y7w3W7Go0J — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) June 18, 2024

While Larson could only muster a P34 finish after the incident, Daniel Suarez finished P9. After the race came to an end, the Trackhouse star did take responsibility for making contact but had a separate outlook on things.

Daniel Suarez did not anticipate Kyle Larson being so close

The driver of the #99 car said that had the #6 of Brad Keselowski run closer to the wall, the whole incident could have been avoided. He thought he had room to his right but Larson was closer than he had anticipated with the RFK Racing car on the outside lane. It was a tight situation, however, so there’s not much anyone could have done to avoid it.

“I mean, I’m definitely … I’m the one that made contact with the 5, and I take responsibility for that, but I felt like they were lower than I was expecting,” Suarez said after the race. Thankfully, things are okay between the two racers now without any unnecessary escalation.