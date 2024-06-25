mobile app bar

Is There Beef Between Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez After Iowa? Trackhouse Driver Clears Air

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Daniel Suarez and Kyle Larson.

Kyle Larson‘s #5 car seemed like one of the fastest cars at Iowa but any potential challenge for the race win was snuffed out when contact with Daniel Suarez spun him around. Some fans have speculated that there might be some beef between the two drivers after the incident but the Trackhouse Racing star cleared up all such doubts.

Suarez had a chance to speak with Larson after the event and while it must have been a frustrating incident for the latter, they both agreed that it was a racing incident. The Trackhouse star said that neither of them was to blame as it was just a tight situation and due to the track’s repave, that corner was somewhat uneven and bumpy on low-pressure tires.

“If I had one more foot of room, that wasn’t going to happen but that’s racing, you know. It happens, we’re all good. I don’t think it was his fault and I don’t think it was my fault. I think it was just a racing duel,” he explained.

While Larson could only muster a P34 finish after the incident, Daniel Suarez finished P9. After the race came to an end, the Trackhouse star did take responsibility for making contact but had a separate outlook on things.

Daniel Suarez did not anticipate Kyle Larson being so close

The driver of the #99 car said that had the #6 of Brad Keselowski run closer to the wall, the whole incident could have been avoided. He thought he had room to his right but Larson was closer than he had anticipated with the RFK Racing car on the outside lane. It was a tight situation, however, so there’s not much anyone could have done to avoid it.

“I mean, I’m definitely … I’m the one that made contact with the 5, and I take responsibility for that, but I felt like they were lower than I was expecting,” Suarez said after the race. Thankfully, things are okay between the two racers now without any unnecessary escalation.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro Ghosh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

Read more from Nilavro Ghosh

Share this article

Don’t miss these