“It Definitely Stinks”: Jimmie Johnson’s Cup Driver Expresses Regret Over Lack of Time in the Xfinity Series

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (84) during qualifying at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 15, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (84) during qualifying at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Having wrapped up his second full-time stint in the NASCAR Cup Series with a P34 place finish and four top-tens last year, John Hunter Nemechek is getting ready for his third season in the top tier with Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club. While victories in the top tier have eluded him so far, Nemechek demonstrated good results in the Xfinity Series, notching wins at Las Vegas and Nashville among his 11 starts last year.

This season, however, Nemechek finds himself without any rides in the junior series, a situation that he finds disappointing. His sporadic but successful appearances in Xfinity were morale boosters, especially during less stellar weekends in the Cup car. Nemechek expressed his sentiments in a recent interview:

“For last year where we weren’t great every weekend in the Cup car. It definitely kept my confidence up when I would run the Xfinity car knowing that I could go out there and run top three and win races. So, this year it definitely stinks as a race car driver I love to do everything that I possibly can get in. But the primary focus is on the cup car this year.”

Further reflecting on his expansive experience in Xfinity where he’s clinched 11 victories over six years and landed in the top 10 in 67 out of 111 starts, the 27-year-old expressed a mixed sentiment:

“At times I definitely wish that I was running some Xfinity races, but at the same time focusing on the Cup Series is priority number one for me… seat time is seat time in my opinion,” he remarked.

Jimmie Johnson’s prodigy achieved his best finish in the Xfinity Series in 2023, securing fourth place overall while racing full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing. While he finds himself longing for more Xfinity starts, Nemechek is also open to opportunities in the Craftsman Truck Series, where he has a decade of experience and 13 wins.

His most noteworthy season in the Truck Series came in 2021 with Kyle Busch Motorsports, where he finished third overall, highlighted by five wins and an equal number of top-five finishes. It remains to be seen how Legacy Motor Club can evolve as an organization this year and whether they can provide Nemechek with the performance he longs for.

