“It Goes Back to Relevance”: Why NASCAR May Not See a New OEM Anytime Soon

NASCAR officials have been trying hard to bring in new OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) into the sport for the past several years. The last time a new entrant entered the space was when Toyota cut the ribbon in 2007. But this is not going to be possible without major changes under the hood of the Next Gen car. The topic came under heavy discussion during the Race Industry Week, drawing thoughts from crucial stakeholders.

The Next Gen car currently uses a pushrod cast-iron V8 engine block. It is an expensive part to make and isn’t a practical investment for companies looking to enter the sport, considering they are not relevant to the car industry much. V6 turbo engines are far more prominent across the motorsports landscape, and that’s what new OEMs will be more interested in.

Kelvin Fu, the vice president of Honda Racing Corporation USA, detailed this clearly in an interview with Racer. He said, “We do have two very well-developed V6 twin turbos, but it goes back to the relevance of the series. The OEMs are always looking for what’s relevant to our story, right?

“What’s relevant to our products going into the future? But the series also has to look at what’s relevant to our fan base, and how does that work out?”

What fans expect are excitement, noise, and close racing. The final product that is chosen will have to bring these elements together. Fu did not make any comments on whether Honda is interested in entering NASCAR, but provided a vague hint. He mentioned, “Honda makes one V8, and it’s for a marine engine. If NASCAR is on the table, it’s a discussion we’ll have with them on what makes the most sense.”

Where does NASCAR stand on bringing a new OEM in?

The sanctioning body is well aware that it will not be able to find new OEMs who are willing to manufacture the pushrod V8 engines. Elton Sawyer, the senior vice president of competition, said in 2024 that NASCAR needs a platform that will invite new OEMs to come and participate in the sport.

He added, “They love the Next Gen car. The one thing they’re not going to do is they are not going to build a V8 pushrod engine. So, we have to continue to develop and look at different platforms and options that will be inviting to those OEMs.”

For all purposes, it can be understood that the NASCAR Cup Series will not have a new OEM until big changes are made under the hood.