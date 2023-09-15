Kyle Larson Joins Hands to Offer Support for Children With Cancer in Another NASCAR Win

Jun 10, 2023; Sonoma, California, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Larson (17) and his wife Katelyn Sweet stand for the National Anthem before the start of the Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

There’s something magnificent about NASCAR that isn’t often seen in other forms of motorsports across the board, particularly in the commitment to giving back to the community. It’s common to see drivers, tracks, and even NASCAR itself opening charitable foundations or supporting existing ones.

Supporting one such cause, a little while ago, former NASCAR driver Dale Jarrett and the 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson attended an event to raise awareness and generate support for children with cancer.

During the event at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Larson was asked about his perspective on the cause as a father and how his approach to such issues may have changed since his early years in racing when he was still trying to find his way at the top level.

Kyle Larson shares his unique thoughts while supporting a noble cause

The 2021 Cup Series champion did indeed admit that having a family does tend to change one’s perspective for the good and lead to the person thinking holistically.

“Yeah, definitely. I think you know, since having kids it gives you a different perspective on life in general. But, gives you perspective on what your children and families go through you that, that we aren’t, currently.”

Discussing his involvement with the noble event, Larson noted that NASCAR as a whole is committed to supporting various foundations and causes. He expressed his satisfaction with being able to contribute to the cause and help in any way possible, stating that it feels good to be involved.

Larson explains a sense of satisfaction and wanting to help more for charitable causes



Larson was also asked if he feels a sense of satisfaction after lending his name to a charity like the Phoenix Children’s Hospital event or if he leaves feeling like he could have done more than that.

Larson responded, “I think there’s both of that for sure. I think yeah, I mean, you’re happy that you’re able to do what you can. But then at the same point, you’re like, there’s gotta be more that you can do to help. Either cure something or raise money to help for that cause.”

The Hendrick driver expressed his satisfaction with being present at the charitable event., saying that he believes the families appreciate having someone like him there to show support.