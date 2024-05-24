NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Preview & Betting Odds: Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin Lead the Field for Charlotte Motor Speedway

One of the biggest race of the season is only a few days away as NASCAR fans gear up for the Coca-Cola 600. There are several favorites for the event but the spotlight is mostly on the man looking to do the NASCAR IndyCar double, Kyle Larson.

The HMS star leads the odds charts with +450 in his favor as per The Daytona Beach News-Journal. The Hendrick Motorsports star will be riding on a wave of momentum and will be a strong contender in the Cup Series event.

“I am taking it all — my health, fitness, sleep and all that — definitely a little more seriously than I typically do. Just to be prepared and ready for this, because I could imagine this is going to be more difficult than a normal Sunday for me. I feel like I’m pretty healthy and fit. I’ve never worn out or anything after a race. I think I should be fine,” he commented as per The Charlotte Observer.

This weekend, Kyle Larson will attempt the Double — racing the Indy 500, then flying 428 miles to race in the @NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, NC on the same day. I didn't know I was taking a picture of an IndyCar driver when I snapped this at Bristol 2022 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MUeH4BfyEB — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) May 22, 2024

Next on the list is Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin. The Charlotte Motor Speedway has been a happy hunting ground for the 43-year-old. He was P2 in the All-Star race and has already won three regular-season ones. The veteran will be looking to get back among the wins after a few races without. Hamlin has the second-best odds with +600.

“The Coke 600 definitely wears on you both mentally and physically. For me personally, just sitting in that position for so long wears on my back a little more, especially with how we have to run the cars nowadays. But, you know going in that it’s going to be that way and it’s going to be hot, so it’s really about preparing yourself ahead of time to be at your best at the end of race,” the JGR star said according to Speedway Digest.

Not far behind the 23XI Racing owner is his driver Tyler Reddick with +800. The 28-year-old often goes under the radar but he has been a consistent performer in NASCAR. With his playoff berth already booked, the 23XI star would not mind another victory under his belt. Defending champion Ryan Blaney comes in at fourth with +900.