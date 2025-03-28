“It Kept Me Out of Trouble”: Katherine Legge’s Honest Admission on How Racing Gave Her Life ”Direction”

Growing up in a racing family often paves a clear path for aspiring drivers, as seen with Brexton Busch, whose father, Kyle Busch, is a celebrated NASCAR icon. However, the journey for those outside the racing lineage, like Katherine Legge, who recently made her NASCAR Cup debut at Phoenix, often involves a different kind of drive.

Advertisement

During an interview, Legge reflected on her early days and how she persuaded her parents at 9 to let her start go-karting. She described herself as a tomboy, drawn to the thrill and speed, craving anything fast and challenging.

“I loved go-karting. It gave me something to focus on. I feel very blessed,” she shared, describing how karting provided a much-needed outlet for her energy and ambition.

Legge further explained, “There’s a lot of people who don’t have direction… And I loved racing with every ounce of me. I loved the competition with myself, with other people… I know some people are car people, some people are racing people. For me, it was racing. So, it kept me out of trouble. It gave me something to focus on.”

Furthermore, Legge emphasized her solidity across any racing format, which has kept her in the racing arena till now. Despite the setbacks, like her recent beating at Phoenix, she confidently declared, “Same after Phoenix. I’m not going to be beaten.”

What was Legge’s lowest moment of her career?

Every driver can pinpoint a moment they’d consider their nadir in their racing career. Kyle Larson might reflect on 2020 as his darkest hour when a racial slur during an iRacing event led to his NASCAR suspension. For Denny Hamlin, it could be those stretches when he struggled to maintain top performance.

Katherine Legge, however, views her constant presence in racing as a triumph over adversity, despite the severe challenges she’s faced. One of those times for her, as per her revelations, was, “I broke both of my legs in LMP2 car and a sports car. There there’s been there’s been a lot. Like when I say a roller coaster, like it’s been a scary ride at times, but there’s been a lot.”

In 2020, a crash during pre-race testing for the European Le Mans Series resulted in Legge breaking both her legs and her right wrist, a setback that could have spelled the end of her racing career. Confined to a wheelchair for months, she grappled with doubts about her future in racing.

During her recovery, while coaching another female racer, Legge made an important decision. She picked herself from her wheelchair into a Ferrari Challenge car, driving with both legs still healing, to test her resolve and capabilities.

She explained, “Mentally, I needed to know because that was kind of weighing on me.” The experience proved that she was still capable, clearly showing her passion for racing.