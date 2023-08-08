“If Daytona Wasn’t Already a Madhouse”: Brad Keselowski Prepares NASCAR Fans for “Special” Finish

The tension in this year’s Cup Series has been tangible, building up as the regular season inches toward the end. Big names like Chase Elliott are yet to make it into the top 16, while the competition for the playoffs remains stiff. In the middle of it all, Brad Keselowski, despite being winless this season, has more or less ensured that he makes it into the playoffs. Recently, while speaking to the media at Michigan, Keselowski mentioned how the next couple of weeks are going to get more and more wild.

His comments came in light of the fact that Hendrick Motorsports was not going to give up so easily on Elliott’s attempt to get into the cutoff. Furthermore, he also believes that the next couple of weeks along with the playoffs is going to yield some of the most interesting times for the fans of the sport.

Brad Keselowski believes the end of the regular season will be wild



Keselowski stated, “Yeah, the next two or three weeks is going to get more and more wild. Chase Elliott is a heck of a road course racer. I know Hendrick Motorsports is coming loaded… for him in the next two races. Then you have Daytona to finish off the Playoffs.”

“If Daytona wasn’t already a madhouse, you can only imagine it now that you have all these prestigious drivers that are just below the cut line, going to lay it all out.”

“Not just the next three weeks, but the next 13 weeks are shaping up to be big for the sport. In the short-term picture, the next three weeks are going to be their own storyline. That’s one of the things that makes NASCAR special, how many storylines there are throughout the season, right? I think we’re seeing that throughout this season.”

Keselwoski’s teammate scores two consecutive wins



The 2012 Cup Series champion would be delighted with the performance of his teammate, Chris Buescher. The Texas native has gone on to win two races back to back. The first one came at Richmond and the second was at Monday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan. Following the two wins, the RFK driver jumped up to the 11th position on the regular season championship standings.

Just looking back a season, both drivers of the RFK outfit had not been able to make it into the playoffs. The team only secured one win that season with Buescher late in the season. Considering the amount of change the team has gone through this is definitely a satisfying moment for Keselowski who joined the team as a co-owner last season.