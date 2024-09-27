“It Makes Me Happy”: How Mark Martin Is Filling His Time Post-NASCAR Retirement

Aug. 14, 2011 – Watkins Glen, New York, U.S – Mark Martin, driver of the (5) GoDaddy.com Chevrolet, walks through the crowd as he signs autographs for fans before driver introductions for the Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at The Glen in Watkins Glen, NY. The race was postponed due to rain. Motorsports 2011- Aug 14 – NASCAR Motorsport USA Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at The Glen – ZUMAq44

Mark Martin said goodbye to NASCAR as one of the best drivers to never win the Cup Series championship. Several active drivers today have been inspired by the motorsports veteran. He might not be heavily involved in racing any longer but his love for automobiles is still alive. Only now, he is a big connoisseur of coaches. He recently shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), cleaning his red, white, and black Newell coach acquired over four years ago.

He had been a coach enthusiast way before he got this one. At the time, it was different than the other coaches he had owned at least in terms of the paint scheme. Intriguingly, his wife said no to using red but was impressed after seeing how her husband had incorporated that color into the paint scheme.

Before and after. Big wash day done. Hand washed the roof and completely detailed. It’s a big job but it makes me happy 💯 pic.twitter.com/oDzOsCv6RJ — Mark Martin (@markmartin) September 27, 2024

The coach boasts an x15 engine and seems to be one of Martin’s most prized possessions at the moment. After all, it took him several months to get his hands on it when he ordered it. Newell coaches were all the rage back then as per Martin who believes that customers would have had to wait for as long as 18 months after ordering to get one delivered to them. The former Cup Series racer is a fan of the company as he owned three Newell coaches back in the 90s as well.

This new passion has several fans hooked on social media. Plus someone as educated about automobiles as Martin will always have an informative opinion about what to get.

Fans fawn over Martin’s sleek coach

Fans on social media were impressed with how well the former Cup Series driver had maintained his ride and unsurprisingly, the engine got a lot of attention. “That’s the first time seeing the engine. That’s one impressive coach,” one user commented. However, people mostly had questions about what Martin had been doing to make the coach look as good as new despite it being over four years.

“You polish all that?” one user asked. “Super clean. Do you do the wrenching on it too?” quipped another. Such high-quality cleaning and polishing certainly would take high-quality products. And you’d always want the best for your vehicle if you have the resources. So there were some questions about what those products were in the comments as well.

“Nice transformation. Products used? Blackberry Smoke playing in the background only solidifies your standing as a dang good guy,” one user commented. All in all, Martin’s passion has impressed several people, not just race fans, and that should give him something to be proud of.