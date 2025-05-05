‘I Have a Son Almost as Old As Him’: Michael McDowell Opens Up on Dynamic With Teammate Carson Hocevar

Michael McDowell made the move to Spire Motorsports this season in what could be his final few attempts to chase success with a new team, after spending several years at Front Row Motorsports without seeing the results he had hoped for. While he has shown strong pace this year, wins continue to slip through his fingers.

At Texas too, he came close to ending his 58-race winless streak and delivering Spire their first win since 2019, but a late-race spin derailed that effort and dropped him to a 26th-place finish. Yet, given his experience, the run would have served as a practical reference point for the younger drivers on the team.

When asked recently about his relationship with teammates Carson Hocevar and Justin Haley, McDowell pointed out that their personalities naturally differ — he’s in his 40s while they’re in their 20s.

What matters most to him, though, is what happens off the track: working together to improve the cars and get the most out of the people around them. He noted that Spire plays a key role in that process, particularly from a data and information perspective. In fact, he emphasized that the data Spire generates is the strongest tool in their arsenal, and to improve the cars across the board, he stays hands-on in the garage, actively collaborating with the team and drivers.

Although McDowell and Hocevar haven’t yet gone wheel-to-wheel in a tight battle, McDowell expressed full confidence in the talent and potential of his younger teammate. He said, “So he’s a wild man, but he’s super talented behind the wheel, right? And he, I mean, he’s really fast and races really well. He’s aggressive.

“I think that’s the biggest thing between all three drivers is — yes, we’re personality-wise very different, age-wise very different. I have a son that’s almost as old as him.

“So it’s a very different thing, but I’m not trying to take that role, I’m not treating Carson or Justin like I would treat my son, because they’re not. They’re professional race car drivers that are at the highest level of motorsports. And so you don’t get here by being a child.”

McDowell said he aims to lead by example, showing his teammates how they can work collectively to strengthen the team and be part of the solution rather than the problem.

Justin Haley on his relationship with Michael McDowell

During a pre-race media session at Talladega, Justin Haley expressed deep admiration for veteran driver Michael McDowell, stating, “I don’t think there’s enough words to describe how good of a human Michael McDowell is, and it’s so refreshing to have him as a teammate.”

Haley likened his relationship with McDowell to the one he previously shared with AJ Allmendinger at Kaulig Racing, where Allmendinger played a similar senior role. He noted that McDowell has been an excellent sounding board and someone he can always rely on away from the track — qualities that naturally carry over to his dependability during races.

According to Haley, McDowell fits seamlessly into what Spire Motorsports is working to build, where culture and mutual respect are foundational values. He added that working alongside McDowell has been a great experience so far.