“It Was Not Pretty”: Jeff Gordon Spills Beans on Kyle Larson’s Moment of Vulnerability

Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson sit in the Arrow McLaren pit box Thursday, May 18, 2023, during the third day of practice for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Prior to the start of the playoffs, many within the NASCAR community had predicted that Kyle Larson would be among the final four drivers to compete in Phoenix at the end of the season. However, his chances of advancing to the round of eight were called into question after he crashed his car during practice ahead of the elimination race at Charlotte Roval.

The damage to his car had been severe which forced him to switch to a backup car for the race on Sunday. Starting from the back of the field in 36th place, Larson managed to muster a 13th-place finish by the end of the race, earning just enough points to barely make it to the round of eight.

Following this emotional roller coaster of a race, Jeff Gordon, the vice chairman of HMS, spoke to the media about Larson’s vulnerable moment, expressing admiration for Larson and Hendrick Motorsports’ competitiveness and resolve throughout the situation.

Jeff Gordon speaks about Kyle Larson after a stressful race at Charlotte



Speaking to the media about Larson, Gordon mentioned, “He takes it hard. He’s hard on himself because he’s so competitive. And he doesn’t like making mistakes like anybody.”

“But, it doesn’t take him long to kind of move on and move past that. And so, I don’t know if you saw me with him in the garage or yesterday, but it was not, not pretty right and it was tense.”

He added, “..Like I said, what was that couple hours later when you get over there to the shop, and to see the energy of the team and what they were doing to go battle to get it done today, that to me is what I’m probably most proud of. And Kyle, being over there being present, and being a part of that, I think was very important.”

Larson had been embarrassed after wrecking his car in practice



Despite his mistake during practice, the team had worked hard enough to get the backup car in shape for the race ahead. This ultimately allowed Larson to have a shot at competing and getting into the final round before the championship four at Phoenix. However, he seemed quite upset after wrecking his car, and the 2021 Cup Series champion later explained the reason why.

As reported by NBC Sports, Larson mentioned, “I was upset at myself that I crashed, obviously, but I was more upset that all those mechanics and people probably have been looking forward to the only Saturday at home all year long and they’re spending it at the shop until three in the morning. So, I was just embarrassed and upset.”

It is understandable that Larson found himself in a difficult situation after terminally damaging his primary car. After all, no one wants to be the cause of their crew missing out on a day off with their loved ones. But alas, that is what the situation called for and the team delivered what was required in time.