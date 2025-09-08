mobile app bar

Despite Top-5 Hauls, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano Sit Perilously Close to Cutline Heading Into Bristol

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Joey Logano and Chase Elliott

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott. Credits: © Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK, © Telegram photo by Mike Dickie / USA TODAY NETWORK

After finishing third and fifth respectively in Sunday’s race at Gateway, you’d think Chase Elliott and Joey Logano would be feeling good and sitting pretty in the NASCAR Cup playoffs. Well, yes and no. Or maybe, at best.

Team Hendrick’s Elliott finished a disappointing 17th in the playoff opener last week at Darlington, only to finish third Sunday, the highest-finishing Chevrolet behind the 1-2 Toyota finish.

It was Elliott’s best finish since another third-place finish eight races ago at Sonoma. In doing so, he climbed from 11th (one spot above the Round of 12 cutoff line) to ninth.

“It felt good to just have a solid day for this No. 9 Chevrolet team,” Elliott said. “I thought we were really good at times; certainly more competitive than we’ve been in a minute.

“It was a lot of fun to be up in the mix. We just needed a little bit more there at the end, but we were way, way better than we’ve been here lately, so that’s nice.”

Meanwhile, Team Penske’s Logano, who is the defending Cup champion and has won two of the last three Cup crowns, finished 20th at Darlington, but rebounded with a fifth-place showing on Sunday. In doing so, he jumped from three points below the cutoff line after Darlington to 10th place in the standings after Gateway.

“It was another solid day here in St. Louis,” Logano said. “We’ve got a cool top five streak going here. (I’m) proud of the Mustang team. I had a shot at it.

“I lost control on the restart there to the #11, was able to stay with him and thought we might have a chance of getting them on the cycle there. (But) we just weren’t able to cycle in front of them and then just couldn’t really go in that final restart. Just lost a balance on it. 

“So overall I’m proud of the team. Team did a good job. They executed the first two races really good on pit road. And Paul (crew chief Paul Wolfe) called a really good race today and put us in position to try to win it. So just got to be a little faster.”

But there’s a big caveat for both drivers heading into Saturday night’s Round of 16 finale at Bristol. Elliott is 28 points above the cutoff line for the Round of 12, while Logano is 21 points above the cutoff line.

If one or both have a bad finish, and given Bristol’s propensity for lots of wrecks in a “normal” race, neither driver is assured right now of advancing to the Round of 12 until after the checkered flag falls at Bristol.

There are others in still worse shape

But they could be in a worse situation: 11th-ranked Ross Chastain is 19 points above the cutoff line, while 12th-ranked Austin Cindric is a meager 11 points above the cutoff.

And for the record, things are much worse for the four drivers who all leave Gateway below the cutoff line: Richmond winner Austin Dillon (minus-11), four-race winner Shane van Gisbergen (-15), Alex Bowman (-35) and Las Vegas winner Josh Berry (minus-45).

While Dillon and SVG still have chances of climbing back above the cutoff line points-wise with strong finishes this Saturday night, Bowman and Berry are in must-win situations. If they fail to win, they’ll be riding out a string for the rest of the season, with their championship hopes extinguished.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these