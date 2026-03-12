“It Was Something Different”: Brad Keselowski Reflects on Breaking His Routine With Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Podcast

Brad Keselowski is not a big fan of podcasts. He doesn’t dislike them, but he would rather avoid them because of risk management as he doesn’t want to evoke controversy by delving deep into his opinions about what’s going on in the sport. He also has a far busier schedule than his fellow drivers as the co-owner of RFK Racing. For Dale Earnhardt Jr., however, he made an exception.

Keselowski appeared in a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast and spoke about a range of topics, from increased horsepower to the reintroduced Chase format.

In a meeting with the press ahead of this weekend’s race at Las Vegas, the RFK Racing co-owner was asked how much fun he had being a part of it and if he could host one in the coming days. He answered that the podcast experience was something different from his daily routine. But is he interested in starting his own podcast sometime soon? Probably not.

Keselowski said, “I’ve got a lot going on in my life with family and team ownership and different businesses, but for where I’m at now, I don’t want to divert any more attention than I have to away from those things.”

“But you never know where life will take you long term. A lot of things can happen, but I’m glad that people enjoyed it. I’m telling everybody that I do one a year, and I did it, so stop asking. That was it. That was my one.”

So, it is safe to say that Keselowski will not be in a podcast studio for the rest of the season.

Why Keselowski is hesitant to host a podcast

Keselowski is known for his blunt and honest opinions about matters of the sport. He seldom holds back words. This isn’t something that NASCAR or sponsors would appreciate all the time. His awareness of the same is why he continues to stay away from such ventures.

Last year, a fan on X suggested that he needs to start a post-race podcast or debrief fans on social media every week. He responded, “I can’t afford the fines a weekly podcast would create…”

I can’t afford the fines a weekly podcast would create… https://t.co/IogKyifuDA — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) November 4, 2025

For now, Keselowski’s focus is completely on his family and his existing duties with RFK Racing. Maybe he will be persuaded to get in front of the mic and camera when retirement from driving knocks on his door.