Joey Logano Scores Another Win Off the Track With Latest Initiative for Kids in Foster Care

Joey Logano has long rolled up his sleeves for communities battered by hurricanes and tornadoes in the past, for which he has earned widespread praise. But his work stretches far beyond disaster relief. He has made a mission of standing in the corner of foster kids who lack the parental safety net most young athletes rely on.

Through the Joey Logano Foundation, the Team Penske driver has helped countless children take their first swing at building careers, offering both financial footing and experiences that put them front and center at NASCAR races. This year, Logano raised the bar again, making sure those kids had something special to hold onto as Christmas approached.

Logano shared the effort on X, noting that earlier in the week, on Giving Tuesday, he and his crew packed 250 Christmas bags for kids in foster care. He shouted out Ford for backing the initiative, writing, “Thank You @FordRacing for your amazing support. Plus, thank you to our friends at Navajo Inc. & @OhioThrift for their generous donations too.”

In the video accompanying the post, Logano appeared in a Santa sweater, standing inside his racing shop and speaking directly to fans.

“Hey, what’s up? We are here at the Joey Logano Racing Christmas Party. We do this annually, but we wanted to add a little more and give back to our community,” he said, explaining how Ford contributed $10,000 and loaned the team several cars for the effort.

“And we’re going to load up 250 bags for the foster care community. We work with Black Mountain Home for Children, Crossnore, three of our favorite organizations. We love them. We’re going to give them a lot of essentials as well as an awesome Christmas,” he continued.

The initiative falls under Logano’s commitment to “second chances,” the main agenda of his foundation. Fans have long appreciated how he uses his Cup Series platform to fuel real-world change for vulnerable kids.

Logano has said many times that foster care shapes the foundation’s mission, in part because of his wife’s family history. Her family has fostered children before, a journey he and his wife have discussed as they consider taking similar steps.

Logano spoke openly about the emotional toll foster children shoulder, kids swept into uncertainty, unsure where they are headed or why they were taken from home. He acknowledged that no amount of money flips that pain off like a switch. Instead, he believes meaningful change requires long-term investment and adults willing to walk alongside those kids until they find their footing.

Logano credited his team for driving the foundation’s work, explaining that the children already get the fire going, and the team just dumps the fuel. The Joey Logano Foundation, he said, does the behind-the-scenes homework, such as identifying people already making a difference and providing the support they need to expand their impact.