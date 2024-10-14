“Not Appealing Implies Admission of Guilt”: NASCAR Fans Request Prompt Action From Hms After Alex Bowman Heartbreak

Alex Bowman has finally found form after struggling for over two years in the NASCAR Cup Series. His P18 finish at the Charlotte Roval meant he was the final driver to make it to the round of 8 this weekend.

It would have only been his second time qualifying into the postseason so far. However, NASCAR took away the position as his #48 Chevrolet did not meet the minimum weight requirement after the race. As a result, the Hendrick Motorsports star was disqualified and eliminated from the playoffs.

Joey Logano will be promoted if Bowman’s disqualification stands and HMS is yet to appeal the decision. As per the norm, the appeal usually doesn’t take long for teams to file in such scenarios.

It remains to be seen if Hendrick Motorsports will appeal Alex Bowman and the No. 48 team’s penalty that eliminated them from the #NASCARPlayoffs. pic.twitter.com/2CuSnaNifs — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 14, 2024

It has to be done within the next couple of days as per Cup Series managing director Brad Moran. He didn’t get into the details of the weight issue but said that he gave the team every chance to meet the requirement.

“We gave them the opportunity to fuel the car as well as purge the water system and add water. So we gave them every opportunity to make minimum weight. We ran them back through. Unfortunately, they were light again. They are allowed a 0.5% weight break, which is for usage of fluids and so on. That’s about 17 pounds,” he said as per NASCAR.

It’s highly unfair for Bowman if he is eliminated since there is nothing he could have done here as a driver. The responsibility lies entirely with the crew in this case.

Moreover, the #48 has had a decent run this year and it would have been a great addition among multiple title favorites competing this season, adding insult to injury.

Fans urge HMS to appeal Bowman’s disqualification

Race fans aren’t quite sure why HMS has not yet appealed NASCAR’s decision, leading to questions about the team’s fair practice. One fan seems to think delaying the appeals process proves the team guilty of breaking the rule.

They made their thoughts clear on X (formerly Twitter). “Not appealing implies admission of guilt,” they commented. “Definitely should appeal,” quipped another user.

There is also another theory that Bowman might lost some part of his car as he went over the turtle curve. If that is the case, NASCAR might have to make an exception. “If the weight fell out when Alex hit the turtle curve, that’s on Nascar..APPEAL!!” one fan commented. “What do they have to lose?!? Just do it!” quipped another.

With the utmost heartbreak coming Bowman’s way, it remains to be seen if the team files an appeal and whether the Tucson, Arizona native’s penalty is overturned.