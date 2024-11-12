“It’s America People!”: Kyle Petty Slams “Complaining” NASCAR Fans Over Joey Logano Championship Criticism

Joey Logano’s 2024 championship win has positioned him among the exclusive circle of ten drivers who have secured three or more titles. Yet, his path to the Round of 8, paved by Alex Bowman’s disqualification at Charlotte Roval followed by the #22 driver’s victory in Las Vegas, stirred debate about him being deserving of the title or not. Kyle Petty has voiced his support for Logano, though.

Advertisement

The contention surrounding Logano’s championship stems from his inconsistency throughout the season. Critics point out that he has recorded the lowest average finish of 17.11 for a Cup Series champion.

Despite securing four victories this season, including two in the final four stretch, his record shows only seven top-5s and thirteen top-10s, sparking arguments among fans and observers about the rightfulness of his title win.

Despite the fans labeling him as ‘undeserving,’ NASCAR veteran, Kyle Petty has come out strongly in support of Logano. Petty likens Logano’s unexpected success to a classic underdog tale, remarking,

“We celebrate a 1/16th seed in the NCAA tournament. It’s the Cinderella story, it’s the greatest story in the world. It’s America people! They make it to the final four in the NCAA tournament.”

Petty also offered a reality check to those doubting Logano‘s merit, stating, “You win a championship at the Cup level; you survive 36 races during the season; you deserve that championship.”

Adding, “He has risen to a place in the sport that few others have ever gone. Only three guys have won three or more Championships… Joey Logano has separated himself from the pack. He is an incredible driver. Give him credit. He is our 2024 champion. Well deserved! Congratulations Joey Logano.”

Logano admits to probably not being the “best driver”

In his post-race interview, Joey Logano addressed the ongoing debates about his merit as a champion, suggesting that while he might not be the top driver, his team certainly ranks as the best. He reflected on their synergy, saying,

“I’ve got the best team. I don’t know if I’m the best driver, but I’ve got the best team, and together, we’re very well-rounded and can show up when it matters the most. We’ve got a mentally tough team that can make things happen when it matters.”

Despite the ongoing skepticism, Logano’s accomplishments are undeniable. His name is now permanently inscribed in NASCAR’s annals not only as the 2024 Cup Champion but also as a competitor who clinched his third Cup trophy before turning 35.