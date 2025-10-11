“It’s Been Cool”: Chase Briscoe Comments on Ryan Newman Comparisons Over Qualifying Prowess

Feb 12, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) celebrates with team owner Joe Gibbs after winning the pole during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

It must have something to do with both being from Indiana. How else would you explain how Chase Briscoe, of Mitchell, Indiana, is being compared as one of the most prolific pole qualifiers in NASCAR Cup to fellow Hoosier and former Cup driver, Ryan Newman, who grew up in South Bend, Indiana?

Prior to this season, Briscoe had earned just two poles in his previous tenure with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing from 2021-2024. But since joining Joe Gibbs Racing this year, replacing the retired Martin Truex Jr., Briscoe has been on a tear when it comes to qualifying, leading all Cup drivers with seven poles in the first 32 races of the 36-race season.

Newman, meanwhile, earned the colorful nickname “Rocket Man” for the 51 poles he earned during his Cup career from 2000 through 2023.

However, Newman pales in comparison to Richard Petty, who compiled an incredible mark of 126 pole positions earned in his Cup career from 1958 through 1992. And Jeff Gordon, from Pittsboro, Indiana, earned 81 Cup poles in his career. Tony Stewart, from Columbus, Indiana, managed just 15 poles in his Cup career.

Still, to be compared to a fellow statesman like Newman isn’t lost upon Briscoe.

“Yeah, it’s been cool,” Briscoe told Frontstretch.com recently. “I remember as a kid, obviously watching Newman qualify up front all the time, and a fellow Hooser, too, which is neat.

“After we’ve qualified on the pole, I see a lot of fans like posting ‘Rocket Man’ (online) or they’re posted the picture of Newman doing the pole award and they’re like PhotoShop-ing my face on it, which is pretty funny…It’s great to be compared to (Newman) in qualifying, for sure.”

From struggling to find his footing at Stewart-Haas Racing to emerging as the series’ new “Rocket Man” contender with Joe Gibbs Racing, Briscoe’s transformation has been remarkable.

While he still has a long way to go before approaching Newman’s 51 poles, or the legendary marks of Richard Petty and Jeff Gordon, his consistency in qualifying this season signals a new level of confidence and speed. More importantly, it cements Indiana’s deep-rooted connection to NASCAR excellence.

As Briscoe put it best, “Anytime you’re getting talked about, especially for doing something or winning something, it’s neat.” For now, the Hoosier native is letting his speed do the talking, and it’s saying plenty.