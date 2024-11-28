NASCAR History: Back When Stock Car Racing Crossed Oceans to Go Race in Japan

Pole-sitter Casey Atwood (28) surges past a slower car as he stretches his lead during the early part of the Busch Series’ BellSouth/Opryland 320 at the Nashville Speedway March 15, 1998. © Rex Perry / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 1990s were a golden age in NASCAR racing. Several big names like Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon were bringing strong attention to stock car racing from across the globe and popularizing the American car culture. One of the countries that fell in love with the raw power of the V8 engines was Japan. The tryst led to three memorable years of the most unexpected crossover.

A 1994 meeting between Bill France Jr. and Hiromishi Suzuka, the general manager of the infamous Suzuka circuit, is what kicked things off. It led to NASCAR taking all of its cars, machines, and tools across the Pacific Ocean to run exhibition races in Japan. In 1996 and 1997, races were held in the Suzuka Circuit and went by the name NASCAR Thunder Special Suzuka.

The first race was won by Rusty Wallace and the second by Mike Skinner. The third and final race was held in Twin Ring Motegi (1998) and again won by Skinner.

A NASCAR documentary Made in Japan displays the experiences of drivers and fans during these three years. It showcases surreal scenes in which the most intense stock car racers are seen enjoying the exoticness of the foreign land.

Why was this crossover done in the first place? The 90s were interesting times to be an automobile enthusiast. Various U.S. sports were being exported across the world and stock car racing did not want to miss out on the fun. The NFL, for instance, had already entered the Japanese market and was working wonders. This led NASCAR to enjoy a piece of the cake as well.

Why the three NASCAR races in Japan remain memorable

The NASCAR Thunder Special Suzuka held in 1996 and 1997 were 100-lap races on a road course. The 1998 Coca-Cola 500 was on a 1.5-mile oval track a lot similar to the Darlington Raceway. The three events had a lot of firsts in them. The 1997 race was the first time rain tires were used in NASCAR.

The 1998 event was the first time Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr. raced each other. The series also caused Hideo Fukuyama, a veteran Japanese racer, to race in America later for four races. He remains the only native Japanese driver to have driven in the Cup Series. It was all fun while it lasted.

After the final race, NASCAR announced that it would not go back to the country again citing logistic reasons. The high monetary impact and the toll that an extended racing season took on drivers just wasn’t sustainable for a longer period.