WATCH: Chase Briscoe Reacts in Awe as Tyler Reddick Shaves off His Mullet Ahead of Martinsville

Through the entire season, Tyler Reddick has been recognized by his incredible mullet and beard. His flowing mane of hair has made several drivers and fans jealous of him and his aura on the racetrack. But now, heading to the Martinsville Speedway, there will be a massive change.

For some reason, the driver decided to go clean ahead of the final Round of 8 race. In a video posted on Instagram, he can be seen trimming his hair and beard for the better. He wrote, “Mullet was no luck to us this year Giving the new look a shot with 2 races left in the season “

Chase Briscoe, who secured his Championship 4 spot with a victory at Talladega, wrote in response to the post, “Jealous you can grow hair like that .”

That said, there’s something that Briscoe has that Reddick doesn’t. A ticket to the 2025 Championship 4. Driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing, he reached as far as the Round of 12 this year. But subpar performances knocked him out of the race for the title. With this new look, he aims to secure at least a Victory Lane visit before the season comes to a close at the Phoenix Raceway.

Jordan Fish, Denny Hamlin’s partner, added under the post, “Why is this so satisfying?” A fan followed with quite the amazement, “Thank you! I cannot believe your wife allowed it.”

One more joked, “You lost 10 pounds and 10 years.” This new look of his going to take some time to get used to. In the meantime, the hope is that it turns the winds on the race track in his favor.

Can Reddick win at Martinsville?

Reddick hasn’t been great at Martinsville in his career so far. While he has picked up some decent results, he has never done enough to get rewarded with the grandfather clock. Out of the playoffs and with nothing to lose, Reddick can make some tough decisions at this juncture. Giving it his all to steal a win from the playoff drivers is one of them.

Drivers like Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are in a must-win situation heading to the race. Reddick has the capability to stop that. He has qualified to start the race in 14th place and will try to make use of this advantage. Furthermore, it came to light only recently that his son, Rookie, has successfully completed a surgery to remove one of his kidneys.

The four-month-old had been suffering with issues in his heart, which are now believed to be remedied. Reddick will take further strength from this outcome and try to capture the checkered flag on Sunday.