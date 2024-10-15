“It’s Chaos, I’m Not Gonna Lie”: What Helped Chase Briscoe Cope With Birth of Twins Amid Playoff Challenge

Chase Briscoe has been under a lot of pressure of late, both as a driver and a new father. Last week, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver announced the birth of twins just before the crucial Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Roval. The #14 driver did not make it to the round of 8 but he was able to cope with the pressure of everything that was going on around him. How? Faith and family.

Advertisement

Having twins is never easy and a couple can use all the help they get. Thankfully, the Briscoes had two sets of parents willing to help them out as much as possible. Marissa Briscoe did not have to go through the first few days after having twins despite her husband being at the race track. This support system that his and his spouse’s parents have provided has allowed the SHR driver to remain calm and focused.

“It’s chaos, I’m not gonna lie. Just, you know, with Marissa being at the ER right now, not wanting to bring four-day-old twins into the ER, so they’re out in the parking lot with my mom and she’s pumping and running milk out there, so, you know, then I’m going back and forth. So, I mean, it’s chaotic, but without that support system and without that family support, it would be way harder,” he said in a recent press conference.

The twins — Cooper Banks Briscoe and Collins Ivy Briscoe — were born last week and it was a special moment for the driver of the #14. There has not been a lot to celebrate professionally this year but becoming a father is perhaps one of the most special and life-changing experiences one can have.

Briscoe reveals the origin of his kids’ names

Briscoe also revealed recently how he and his wife came up with the names for their children. While the 29-year-old remembers how Cooper came to be (his wife’s maiden name), he’s not too sure of where Collins came from. All he remembers is that his wife wanted both names to go along and he had something else in mind. The new name has grown on him, however.

“Cooper is Marissa’s maiden name so that one was kind of easy,” he added. “She wanted names that kind of went together. I was trying to go for Bonnie because there was a Bonnie Briscoe at one point and I thought it was kind of cute and southern, but we ended up going with Collins and I ended up loving it.”

Four races remain in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season but Briscoe doesn’t need to worry about getting points in them. He would love to win one before the end but the focus, as far as racing is concerned, is on having a successful first season at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025.