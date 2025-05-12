mobile app bar

Chase Briscoe Describes How NASCAR “Feels Like Slow Motion” for Sprint Car Regulars, Highlights Kyle Larson’s Abilities Behind the Wheel

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) walks to the drivers meeting before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 16, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) walks to the drivers meeting before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Chase Briscoe loves NASCAR, but like several other Cup regulars such as Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, his motor really gets going when he’s doing extracurricular activity in sprint cars.

Briscoe, who finished fourth in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway, says driving a stock car “feels like slow motion” compared to a sprint car. But he is on to something, obviously, as three sprint car experts finished in the top-four on Sunday — namely, Kyle Larson (1st), Christopher Bell (2nd) and Briscoe himself.

Praising Larson’s ability and approach, Briscoe told Frontstretch.com, “Kyle’s an incredible race car driver. I always say he’s the greatest of all time. Me and my dad talk about it a lot, where Kyle goes and runs a sprint car race and it can be for $5,000 to win or $100,000. It doesn’t matter to him.

“He’s willing to risk it all and doesn’t even think about it. It definitely separates him when he runs a sprint car or Indy car.”

Briscoe, Larson, Bell, Tyler Redick and others cut much of their racing teeth driving sprint cars and midgets on dirt. They were able to quickly learn things such as car control, drifting, various lines around a track, how to avoid other cars in front of you and other elements that have gone a long way towards making them good NASCAR drivers as well.

It was not surprising then for sprint car fans, when Briscoe went on to say, “I feel like for me, when I run a sprint car a lot, you come here (to race in NASCAR) and it just feels like slow motion. It feels slow.”

This was not in reference to sprint car racing being faster in outright speed. He explained, “Obviously, we’re going way faster (in the Cup Series) but the rate of speed that things happen in a sprint car and an Indy car, it just makes it feel very slow, truthfully, and I feel that it makes it way easier for guys that are doing it all the time.”

This could also perhaps be seen as an indirect indication of a lack of action when drivers are racing in a pack on Cup Series weekends.

