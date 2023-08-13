“It’s Important to Mix It Up”: Kevin Harvick Makes His Stand Clear on Omnipresent NASCAR Conversation

In the last few years, a recurring subject in the NASCAR community has been the format of the date at IMS. Several believe the race should be run on the oval format, while several believe the road course is the way to go. Recently, Kevin Harvick also had his say on the subject before his final run in the Cup car at the iconic racetrack.

The Stewart Haas Racing driver pointed to the several elements that go into making such a decision. Along with that, Harvick explained what his role will be in NASCAR going forward.

Kevin Harvick claims many elements play into the decision on a racetrack

During a press conference ahead of the Cup race in Indianapolis, Harvick was asked about his opinion on the future of NASCAR racing at IMS. “I think, for me, I do care. I have a big stake in caring about where this all goes – sitting in the TV booth, drivers, sponsors, and competitors,” Harvick replied.

“My role is not driving anymore, but it is still very much a part of this sport that has kind of shaped my life and given me all the things I have. I want to be involved and understand what will make it better as you go forward and do something different. I’m all about mixing things up, so I think it’s important to mix it up.”

The veteran emphasized that it’s just a matter of what fills the seats and stands as well as “the amount of eyeballs you can move the needle with.”

Harvick continued, “We did that with the Clash, with the [Chicago] Street Course… there’s ways to do it. It’s just a matter of what it is. There’s so many things that go into the mixture of what’s right and what’s wrong for this sport, the track, the people, the sponsors… there are just a lot of elements that need to be talked through in order to make a good decision for everybody.”

Kyle Busch was pretty clear about which form of IMS he prefers as a driver

While Harvick’s take on the subject of oval vs. road course at INDY was from a driver who is soon retiring, his fellow driver, Kyle Busch, had a pretty clear opinion on what he feels as a driver. The RCR driver claimed that while the road course layout is “pretty cool” and “kind of unique”, as a driver, he’s inclined towards the oval.

“I’m being selfish, I think many of us drivers, crews, and everything else. We’d rather be coming here and racing around the oval with the prestige and the history of what the oval is,” Busch said.

The 2x Cup champion added even though they’re at Indy, it doesn’t well that way considering they’re running “the wrong way.”