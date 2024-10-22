“Spoken Like a True Champion”: Kyle Larson’s Staunch Defense of Team Wins Over NASCAR Faithful

Kyle Larson didn’t get the flying start he’d hoped for in the Round of 8. In the opening race, he found himself in hot water midway through Stage 2 at the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A pit stop hiccup put him on the back foot; on lap 125, the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver experienced a delay due to an improperly bolted right rear tire.

Although the jackman swiftly rectified the issue, Larson slipped a position in the fray. He made another pit stop just two laps later, this time to secure his left rear tire, which cost him a lap. Despite the setbacks, Larson refrained from pointing fingers at his crew, instead stating:

“I make a lot more mistakes than the rest of our team does. Yeah, that allows me to be calm and… all that. Yeah, it was a bit of a mess but we’ll assess it and learn from it and it will never happen again I know that.”

Meanwhile, fans were notably impressed with his response. One admirer pointed out, “He stays calm and sticks up for his team. He even complemented and congratulated the 22 in another interview; can’t be mad at their strategy. A good guy in my opinion.” Another chimed in, “Spoken like a true champion!!”

One supporter highlighted Larson‘s modesty alongside his prowess on the track: “Love the humble attitude and driving skill. A force to be reckoned with.” Another came forward to call it a “Class act… hope the 5 has better luck this weekend.”

Kyle Larson said he makes more mistakes during a season than his pit crew and he looks forward to Homestead next week: pic.twitter.com/Kl1dBauY0b — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 21, 2024

Larson shared his thoughts on the upcoming races and his approach

When Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass inquired about Larson’s outlook for Homestead and Martinsville, the #5 driver explained, “Yeah, I mean, obviously, I love Homestead and we perform well there. Today wasn’t smooth sailing, but, uh… Yeah, we’re expected to be quick there, so… Just aiming to rack up some stage points and secure a solid finish.”

Larson boasts an average finish of 13.0 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he has claimed one victory in 2022 out of ten starts, alongside securing five top-5 and top-10 finishes each.

At Martinsville, though, his overall average finish is 16.7, but he has improved immensely over the last three years with an average finish of 7.0. Out of 19 starts on the track, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has notched one win, five top-5 finishes, and seven top-10 finishes.