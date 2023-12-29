“Thank You to My NASCAR Family”: Jeff Burton Reflects on Biggest Honor in 75th Year of the Sport

Earlier this year, the 21-time Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton was hailed as one of the greatest 75 drivers that NASCAR has ever seen. Throughout his career in NASCAR’s top-tier racing series, Burton earned the name, “The Mayor” for his revered position inside the community, besides his strong voice regarding driver’s safety.

Advertisement

The Hall of Fame nominee is now an NBC Sports analyst and a color commentator, covering NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series races. He sits beside race announcer Rick Allen and co-analysts Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sharing a video over social media, Burton recalled the greatest moments of the year before bidding it goodbye.

Needless to say, being added to the list of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers is one of the most special things to happen. His post mentioned, “Heading into 2024, I am thankful for many things that have come my way this year. Being named one of the Top 75 Drivers is high on that list. Thank you to my NASCAR family and my family for all your support over the years.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JeffBurton/status/1740766851016044804?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Besides his contribution to the sport as a driver, the Mayor has brought about better driver safety by working closely with NASCAR officials to introduce much safer seats, track walls, cockpits, and HANS (Head And Neck Support) devices.

A glorious career lasting over two decades

Burton is one of the 15 drivers to have secured multiple victories in a crown jewel race, such as the Coca-Cola 600 which he won in 1999 and 2001. Additionally, he also won the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in 1999. This was a win that broke what could have been Jeff Gordon’s record of 5 consecutive wins at the track since 1995.

The former driver’s Cup Series career kicked off in 1994 when he amassed a pair of top-5 finishes in 30 races. Two years from then, Burton teamed up with Roush Fenway Racing, driving the #99 Ford.

Between 1997 and 2001, the ex-speedster gathered 17 wins, which placed him third only after Jeff Gordon (39 wins) and Dale Jarrett (20 wins). After an eight-year stint with Roush, Burton joined forces with Richard Childress Racing in 2004. The next year, he became a full-time driver with the Chevy team. Burton won four times with RCR, with his 21st and final triumph coming in 2008 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Advertisement

Back in 2013, the veteran racer became the 6th driver to have made his 1000th Cup start. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series too, Burton has made a name for himself by bagging 27 valorous wins. Today, his son Harrison Burton drives the number 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing.