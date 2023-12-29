“It’s Not Easy”: Chase Elliott’s Much-Recommended Venture Into the “Golf of Fishing”

Aside from indulging in the cutthroat competitive sport that is NASCAR, Chase Elliott seems to have passions outside of the realm of motorsports as well. While speaking on a podcast, the 2020 Cup Series champion once mentioned how he found solace in a sport that he aptly called the “Golf of Fishing.”

Elliott mentioned, “Took a trip down there (Costa Rica) over the summer to do some sport fishing which I had never really… He then explained that he had previously gone finishing in the ocean. But since it was all “bottom fishing” he did not quite have the same degree of fun, that he had with fishing for Marlin in Costa Rica. “I’ve never never done anything like that,” the HMS driver added.

Speaking further he added, “I kind of got into fly fishing a little bit last year… So I’ve always enjoyed fishing but probably have enjoyed the fly fishing side of things more than I have anything.”

“It’s a challenge… It’s it is really tough. I encourage you to go because it’s not easy. You know the lines are thin. You really have to work those fish to get them in… It’s a challenge you see the fish you know it’s a challenge. It’s kind of it’s I feel like the Golf of fishing.“

What is the fly fishing that Chase Elliott was speaking about?

Fly fishing is a method of angling where an artificial lightweight fly is used to mimic the use of a flying insect while catching fish. These things are thrown from a rod and act as bait for the fish to get hold of.

Although, the concept might seem pretty simple, as Elliott explained it does require a certain degree of skill to effectively reel in a fish once caught.

The main type of fish that are often caught in this method of fishing is the predatory variants that consume small-sized prey as a part of their diet. Fishes like Trout, Salmon, or Black Bass are common to be caught using this methodology. Although, Trout is considered to be the main species that fly fishing aims to catch.